State of Nebraska sues Mead ethanol plant over pollution

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office sued AltEn on Monday after the troubled ethanol plant failed to meet a deadline to remove pesticide-laden waste product from its property.

In a 97-page complaint, the attorney general's office outlined 18 causes of action against AltEn, which used pesticide-coated seeds in its ethanol production process, creating contaminated waste products.

The solid byproduct and wastewater lagoons became the subject of years of complaints against the company investigated by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Administrative action taken against the company included setting a March 1 deadline to remove the solid waste from the facility, located about a mile south of Mead in Saunders County.

Recent investigations and site visits have also resulted in administrative orders against AltEn, which is incorporated in Kansas.

"We've heard your concerns and we take those seriously," said Jim Macy, director of the agency responsible for investigating AltEn.

Attorney General Doug Peterson said the state will seek injunctive relief, costs incurred by the state, and penalties against AltEn.