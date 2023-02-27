A Lincoln judge this week gave the state a deadline to comply with his order to provide the Flatwater Free Press with a new cost estimate to carry out its public records request related to drinking water and nitrates.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy previously told the nonprofit news organization it would need to pay a deposit of $44,103.11 before the department would start searching five years of emails.

The price tag prompted Flatwater to sue in November. And the case went to trial early this month.

In an order Feb. 14, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post said, while Nebraska law allows public officials to charge a fee for making records available in certain circumstances, it didn't allow them to charge for anything other than time spent physically redacting.

He said Flatwater had a "clear right to a cost estimate in compliance with the statute," and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has a clear duty to provide one.

In an order late Thursday, Post said the department still had not provided Flatwater with a new estimate of the expected cost of the copies as he directed in his Feb. 14 order.

And he directed the records manager, Shawnna Lara, to provide it, in compliance with the law, within seven days and to notify the court when it had been done.

That hadn't yet happened as of late Friday afternoon.

In a separate order, Post ordered the state to pay Flatwater $22,175 for its attorney fees and $103 in costs, as is customary when the side has "substantially prevailed."

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office, which represents the Department of Environment and Energy, had disputed the number of hours Flatwater's attorney, Dan Gutman, had spent on the case.

But Post found the fees requested "fair and reasonable."

"The court has considered the nature of the case, the services performed and results obtained, the length of time required for preparation and presentation of the case, the length of time in trial, customary charges of the bar, and the unique questions raised by this case," he said.

At trial, Gutman said NDEE's fee included time spent by staff reviewing and withholding documents under statutory exceptions to disclosure, which isn't authorized by the Public Records Act.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Christopher Felts said it was the state's position that the statute permits an agency to charge after the first four hours of time spent "searching, identifying, physically redacting or copying," so long as it isn't for an attorney's time, which is specifically excluded.

In Post's order, he said the statute specifies a charge for labor may be included for “searching, identifying, physically redacting, or copying.”

"And that is all. 'Reviewing' is not included and it is 'not for the court to supply missing words' to the statute," he wrote.

The Attorney General's Office is expected to appeal.

