State parting ways with Omaha-area child welfare contractor Saint Francis Ministries

Nebraska is ending its contract with the embattled Kansas-based nonprofit overseeing the care of abused and neglected children in the Omaha area.

Top officials from the State Department of Health and Human Services and from Saint Francis Ministries announced Tuesday that they will invoke a clause in their current contract allowing for an early exit, followed by a six-month transition period during which cases will be transferred to state workers.

HHS CEO Dannette Smith and William Clark, Saint Francis president and CEO, said they plan to take the official action Jan. 3. The transition is slated to be complete by June 30.

The two said it was a "joint mutual decision" to end the contract early. Neither would talk in detail about why each reached that decision, although Smith mentioned times that the agencies have "agreed to disagree."

"There are times, I believe, as executive leaders we have to know when it's right to make a change," she said. "At the end of the day, the state has the responsibility for caring for children in the foster care system so we're going to do that."

Clark said the state has more resources available for children and families, particularly when it comes to having enough case workers to meet statutory caseload limits. Saint Francis has never met those standards since taking over responsibility for cases in Douglas and Sarpy counties in January 2020.

"This is really about what's best for children and families and the resources available to take care of them," he said. "When you look at the workforce of Saint Francis, their work has been incredible. There has been no maltreatment of children. Children have not been lost; they've been taken care of, but from a case-ratio perspective, there was work to do."

When the transition ends, Saint Francis plans to remain in the Omaha area as a service provider. The agency has been doing similar work in western and central parts of the state for several years. It will be one of the options that state case managers can turn to for the care of children.

Smith said the state will offer jobs to Saint Francis workers. The more workers who take up the state on the offer, the fewer children will have to experience a change in case managers. Plans are for the staff to make the switch in phases through the next six months.

The announcement came the day before a special legislative committee was slated to release a report of its investigation into how Saint Francis ended up with a multimillion-dollar contract and how it has performed on the job.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista, who chairs the special committee, said he supports the decision to end the contract, particularly in light of Saint Francis' struggle to find and keep well-trained experienced case managers.

"I think when you lay the facts out, all the parties are reaching similar conclusions," he said.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who pushed for creation of the investigative committee, described herself as "thrilled" about the announcement. She said she believes the committee's work to shine a light on the situation spurred Tuesday's action.

"I appreciate their willingness to make the decision that needs to be made," she said. "I think that this is a wonderful decision."

Saint Francis got the Nebraska contract after offering to do the job for $197 million over five years, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based contractor that had managed child welfare cases for nearly a decade. During the bid review, PromiseShip outscored Saint Francis on all areas except cost.

The difference in cost was erased in late January when Nebraska signed a new, emergency contract with Saint Francis. HHS officials signed the contract after Clark warned lawmakers that the nonprofit would run out of money to operate unless Nebraska agreed to pay more.

The 25-month, $147.3 million emergency contract was scheduled to expire Feb. 28, 2023. State officials did not immediately have information about how the early exit would affect payments to Saint Francis.

Clark has since acknowledged that the contract was underbid by former top agency officials. The Saint Francis board terminated those officials after allegations of financial mismanagement came to light.

Concerns have been raised about the contract since it was first signed. Saint Francis has struggled to meet the requirements of the contract. It has failed to make sustained progress on meeting caseload limits and fell short on other performance measures. Earlier this year, state officials had imposed six corrective action plans on the agency.

In a separate disciplinary action, state public health officials put Saint Francis' child-placing license on probation. The license is required for the agency to place children in foster or adoptive homes. The probation was imposed in May, after Saint Francis failed a September 2020 inspection and, despite repeated opportunities, had not corrected its problems by mid-April.

Licensing officials added a restriction on Saint Francis managing new cases as of Sept. 30. Those officials removed the probation less than two weeks ago but child welfare officials extended the restriction, saying it was to stay in place until Saint Francis had enough case managers to comply with state law, meet contract requirements and "safely support (area) children and families."

Tuesday's announcement closes out Nebraska's 12-year experiment with having private entities manage child welfare cases. The effort began statewide and got off to a disastrous start. Four of the five original contractors lost or dropped their contracts within two years.

The lone survivor was PromiseShip, then called Nebraska Families Collaborative, which managed child welfare cases in the two-county Omaha area until Saint Francis took over. State workers resumed case management in the rest of the state.

Smith said she expects to spend the coming year evaluating the child welfare system to see what improvements can be made.

