State senators announce new attempt to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska

The latest attempt to increase Nebraska's abortion restrictions is on its way to the Legislature, this time focused on the heavily debated terminology commonly referred to as the "fetal heartbeat."

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced Wednesday her intent to introduce two bills in the coming days, the first called the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act," and the other named the "Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act," which would provide a tax credit for donors supporting pregnancy centers that do not perform abortions. Neither bill has been officially introduced yet.

Though the language hasn't been finalized, the first bill would require physicians to perform an ultrasound prior to performing an abortion to test for a "fetal heartbeat," which is typically detected around six weeks past fertilization, and would prohibit doctors from performing an abortion if one is detected.

This would be significantly stricter than Nebraska's current law banning abortions at 20 weeks past fertilization. Albrecht estimated the bill would eliminate 85% of abortions in the state.

The term "fetal heartbeat" is highly controversial. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said it isn't accurate to characterize an embryo's cardiac activity as a heartbeat until the chambers of the heart are developed around 17-20 weeks of gestation. However, two doctors that spoke in support of Albrecht's bill Wednesday argued the term is correct.

"There's no question biologically or medically that these are two separate human beings," said Robert Plambeck, a Lincoln OBGYN.

Opponents of the bill have already criticized it for being a thinly veiled attempt to ban all abortions. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who led the filibuster that killed the full abortion ban proposed last year, noted that most women don't even realize they are pregnant until after the legislation would prohibit abortions.

"This bill is about banning abortion, plain and simple," Hunt said in a Tweet. "It would ban abortions before most people even know they’re pregnant."

Albrecht was pressed on this issue, and said she hopes women will understand the bill before it becomes law, and will know to seek medical help if they suspect they are pregnant.

Under the new bill, a physician's medical license could be revoked if they perform an abortion after embryonic cardiac activity is detected. This differs from last year's proposed ban, which would have made it a criminal offense to perform an abortion. Neither bill would penalize the woman receiving an abortion.

The bill bears more resemblance to another piece of legislation that failed to make it out of committee last year. The bill (LB781), introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, also would have required doctors test for embryonic cardiac activity, and would have made it a felony to perform an abortion if one was detected.

Albrecht did not release a draft of the "Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act" Wednesday, but explained that it would provide up to $10 million in tax credits to individuals and groups that make donations to pregnancy support organizations that do not provide abortions.

Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, criticized the legislation as an attempt to financially support anti-abortion religious groups.

“It’s essentially a tax credit to churches,” Curry Grubb said.

The “Nebraska Heartbeat Act” includes several notable changes to last year’s full ban, which Albrecht also introduced. Albrecht said it was “difficult” for her to make those changes, but they were made because it was clear there was not enough support for a full ban.

“We listened to Nebraskans,” Albrecht said.

The bill covers many points of contention that opponents took issue with in Albrecht’s previous bill, including that it did not include exceptions for rape or incest, it would have unintentionally banned contraception and in vitro fertilization and would unfairly penalize doctors.

The new bill includes exceptions for rape and incest, and clarifies the regulations do not apply to in vitro fertilization, ectopic pregnancies or life-saving medical procedures that terminate a pregnancy.

The change in penalty from a felony charge to a license revocation will also likely move the bill to be considered by the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, rather than the Judiciary Committee which considered the full ban. Hunt said she suspected this change was made both to gain support from the medical community, and because the Health and Human Services Committee has a majority of Republican lawmakers, versus Judiciary, which has an equal split of Republicans and Democrats.

Last year’s full ban failed because it was two votes short of the 33 needed for a filibuster-ending cloture motion. Hunt has promised to filibuster against abortion restrictions again this year, but she is uncertain whether that will be enough to stop the bills this time.

The current Legislature is made up of 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats. However, Hunt said this does not mean Albrecht doesn’t have the votes she needs.

“I have never seen 17 Democrats agree on anything,” Hunt said.

Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, a Democrat, voted in support of the full abortion ban last year, and also was one of roughly 30 lawmakers who stood behind Albrecht Wednesday as she announced her new legislation. Albrecht said she believes she has the 33 votes for cloture.

However, the political temperature surrounding abortion has also changed since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, with voters in multiple Republican-dominated states rejecting attempts to pass abortion restrictions.

Hunt said while she believes the overall opinion on abortion has shifted among conservatives in Nebraska, conservative state lawmakers are more extreme, and she doesn’t expect any of them have changed their minds on the subject.

“This body is much more conservative and much more extremist than the average conservative Nebraskan,” Hunt said. “And so I would not expect a lot of independent thought coming from these lawmakers.”

Albrecht claimed that a majority of Nebraskans support her new bill, citing a new poll by market research group WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America nonprofit. The poll surveyed registered Nebraska voters, and found 58% somewhat or strongly supported “protecting a baby with a beating heart.”

The poll directly conflicts with an ACLU poll released last year, reporting that 59% of Nebraskans did not support further abortion restrictions.

Meanwhile, Wednesday morning two lawmakers introduced constitutional amendments that would protect abortion rights if placed on the ballot and passed by Nebraska voters.

Hunt introduced a legislative resolution (LR18CA), which would include “reproductive freedom” with the rights to “life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and the right to keep and bear arms” in the first section of the state Constitution.

She also introduced LR19CA, which would add a new section to the state Constitution protecting the “fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including … abortion care.”

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln introduced LR20CA, which would add a section to the Constitution protecting the “right of individual privacy” and barring any infringement of that right without a “compelling state interest.”

The U.S. Supreme Court based its 1973 decision legalizing abortion on the right to privacy that earlier rulings had found in the U.S. Constitution. Earlier this month, the South Carolina Supreme Court threw out that state’s ban on abortions after about the sixth week of pregnancy based on the right to privacy in the South Carolina Constitution.

Curry Grubb said Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska have not ruled out the option of seeking a ballot initiative to protect abortion access if Albrecht’s bill passes.

“We’re exploring every tool in the tool box,” she said.

