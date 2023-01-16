State senators appear poised to ask Nebraska voters to extend legislative term limits

Forty state senators have signed on to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to serve a third consecutive four-year term in the Legislature.

The proposal (LR22CA) from Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk, which has the support of senators from both sides of the political aisle, carries more than enough support to appear on the 2024 general election ballot.

Dover, who was appointed to fill the District 19 legislative seat vacated by Rep. Mike Flood last summer, said the idea emerged from discussions with legislative staff, lobbyists and current and former senators.

"To a person, they said (term limits) took away from the consistency at the Capitol and that it wasn't a good thing," Dover said in a phone interview. "That's why I brought it forward — to fix something that needs to be fixed."

If approved by voters, the measure would extend the time a senator could serve consecutively from eight years to 12 years — an extension several lawmakers have said would result in better legislative outcomes over time.

Dover said new senators find themselves "drinking from a fire hose" as they seek to learn how the unicameral system works, get acquainted with other lawmakers and dive into the subject areas they will be wrestling with on legislative committees.

Other senators have said that eight years is not enough time to get some pieces of legislation across the finish line. Bills can get crowded out in busy legislative sessions and need to come back the next year.

Sometimes, it can take several years for support to build behind some issues. Or, it takes the right relationships between senators or interest groups to strike compromise on language that can be supported.

Dover said he understands term limits "are very popular" among the electorate, particularly in Nebraska, but said he believes there's a case to be made for lengthening the time senators can represent their constituents in Lincoln.

"I think extending it one term would help resolve it," he said.

Thirty-nine other senators co-signed the constitutional amendment, well above the number needed to evade a filibuster and put the measure before voters.

Dover said he wasn't surprised to find the support this year.

"I was actually surprised I didn't have a few more people sign on," he said. "There was not anyone who said term limits were good."

Nebraskans long tried to put term limits in place for state and federal officeholders, but weren't successful until 2000, when Initiative 415, which specifically targeted the Legislature, was approved by voters on a 56% to 44% split.

The first class of 20 state senators forced out because of term limits left office in 2006, with 16 more following in 2008. More and more have been pushed out of office every two years since, including 13 at the end of 2022.

While the provision for term limits in the state constitution prohibits senators from serving more than two consecutive terms, a handful of legislators have returned to the Capitol after sitting out one or more terms.

Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers won two more terms in the Legislature beginning in 2013 before he was term-limited a second time. He was followed by Sen. Steve Lathrop in 2019.

Beginning in 2021, more senators returned to the body: Sens. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island and Mike Flood of Norfolk, and the late Rich Pahls of Omaha.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad became the first senator from the Capital City to return to the Legislature after first being term-limited in 2012. She won a four-year term last year to represent District 46.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne sponsored a similar constitutional amendment extending the consecutive terms a senator could serve from two to three, but that measure failed to advance.

Dover said he thinks more senators will join the effort as it works its way through the legislative process this year, and as the matter goes to the public for approval.

"I think the representation will be more effective and when you're effective, you get things taken care of for your district and make the process work more efficiently," he said.

