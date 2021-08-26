State to distribute pandemic relief payments to some low-income Nebraska families

Some low-income Nebraska families will get a financial boost this month, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials announced Thursday that the department will issue a one-time $1,200 supplemental payment to families who get Aid to Dependent Children. The money will go out Tuesday to families who qualified for regular payments in July.

The payments are provided through a $4.4 million allotment to the state from the federal Administration of Children and Families. The money is to help families affected by the pandemic cover crisis needs such as emergency housing, utility payments, food, clothing and back-to-school expenses.