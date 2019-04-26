DES MOINES --A scaled-back proposal to tweak the process that places judges on the bench in Iowa was given consideration Friday by state lawmakers.
Republican state legislators set out this year to alter the citizen panels that nominate Iowans to serve as judges.
The plan they introduced early during the legislative session was an expansive overhaul of those panels; the proposal introduced Friday was much more narrow in scope, the result of negotiations in order to garner enough Republican votes to get it passed.
“I think our initial proposal was very good, but we did not have the support to get there,” said Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, saying some members had concerns --- with which he disagreed --- that the initial proposal politicized the process by allowing state lawmakers to appoint commission members. “But in addressing those concerns, we looked at is there a way to achieve a similar objective. ... I like where we’ve landed.”
Iowa’s state judicial nominating commission interviews applicants to the Iowa Supreme Court and state appeals court, and creates a list of finalists for openings. The governor then appoints a judge from that list of finalists.
Currently, half of the state judicial nominating commission’s members are attorneys and half are appointed by the governor, subject to approval by the Iowa Senate. And the senior-most Supreme Court Justice who is not the chief justice also serves on the commission, as its chairperson.
Republican state lawmakers earlier this year proposed taking away the attorneys’ nominations, giving those appointments instead to legislative leaders.
That proposal passed the Senate, but did have enough votes to pass the House, where Republicans hold a slim, 53-47 majority.
The new proposal, introduced Friday as legislators crept closer to adjourning for the year, would eliminate the Supreme Court member and give the governor one more appointee, and the commission members would elect their chairperson.
“Hundreds of thousands of people elect the governor, so having her have that one more (appointment to the commission), I think, does give that additional voice to the people while leaving the important aspect of the attorneys’ voice in the process,” Holt said.
Democrats have not been supportive of the proposals. They have accused Republicans of trying to insert politics into the courts.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, an attorney, called the streamlined proposal even “more blatantly political.”
The judicial nominating proposal was placed in the budget bill Senate File 638 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=sf638, which lawmakers still needed to debate and approve in order to finish their work for the session. Republican leaders in both the House and Senate appeared to be in agreement on the revised proposal.
“I’m pleased with the progress that has been made. We’ve upheld our principle of trying to make at least a majority of people on the commission picked by someone who’s accountable to the state of Iowa, and I think this achieves that,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs.
Officials with the Iowa Bar Association did not respond to requests for comment Friday night, and lobbyists for the association at the Capitol declined to comment.
Drew Klein, of Americans for Prosperity, said the conservative tax policy organization, which had been pushing for judicial nominating reform, is “not real excited.”
“There are a few things that signify modest improvements. I have a hard time uttering the words, ‘I’m supportive,’” Klein said. “I think it became, ‘This is all they could get done this year.’”
The proposal also lowers the number of signatures required for an attorney to be considered for a judicial vacancy and limits the Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice to two-year terms, after which a leadership vote must be retaken.