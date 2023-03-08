The Legislature inched its way forward Tuesday toward a showdown vote on a bill to provide state income tax credits for donations to fund scholarships to attend parochial schools in Nebraska with the outcome still in doubt.

A motion to invoke cloture and end debate on LB753, authored by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and supported by Gov. Jim Pillen, would be in order Wednesday after completion of eight hours of first-round debate, and it would need at least 33 votes to clear a path for advancement to second-stage consideration.

The bill has 31 sponsors and at least one more identified supporter, but one of the sponsors, Sen. Raymond Aguilar of Grand Island, might not be able to attend Wednesday's session because of scheduled surgery.

While first-year tax credits would be capped at $25 million, leading to an accompanying reduction in state revenue, they would rise to a projected $39 million by fiscal 2026-27.

"Charity is supposed to be a gift," Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said during debate Tuesday. "You give without expecting a return," she said in opposing the bill.

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, who is attempting to amend the measure, said the proposed scholarships should be limited to children in need as measured by low family income.

"If you think private schools would be better, you should support them without tax benefits," Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha argued.

Hunt has proposed an amendment that would prohibit private schools from discriminating against students based on gender identification.

Linehan said the bill would help provide an education for needy children who struggle in the public school environment.

Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney, both of whom represent Black neighborhoods in North Omaha, strongly supported the bill.

"This would help Black kids, poor kids, marginalized kids (who) are historically uneducated in the public school system," McKinney said.

"I don't know why people wouldn't want to help these kids," Linehan said.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who identified herself as "a parent, a teacher and a legislator," said she does not support the bill even though she has enrolled her own children in parochial schools.

Walz said she does not agree with the philosophy that "if you give something, you should get something in return."

And, she cautioned, "this is going to open the door to charter schools" in Nebraska, which opponents have said result in more racially and economically segregated schools.

Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha said "it's not clear whether my son could attend a parochial school … because he has two dads, or if my husband and I could be allowed on campus."

Later, on Twitter, Fredrickson wrote: "I said it on the floor and I'll say it again: I'm not convinced this is a 'choice' for everyone."

