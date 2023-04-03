Nebraska lawmakers rejected an amendment Friday that would have given tax credits to renters as part of a major property tax relief package.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha offered the amendment during debate on LB243, which would provide property owners with more than $3 billion worth of property tax relief over the next six years.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, combines several measures that would increase Nebraska’s two property tax credit programs, cap school property taxes and eliminate almost all community college property taxes.

The package represents the second piece of Gov. Jim Pillen's school aid and tax cut plan. The first piece, which would cut the state's top income tax rate by one-third and make other income tax changes, cleared first-round consideration Thursday.

A first-round vote on the property tax proposal is expected Monday, with debate about a proposed $305 million annual increase in state support for K-12 schools to follow.

Briese argued Friday that the property tax package addresses the biggest concern for most Nebraska taxpayers. He said it would help balance the state's tax system, under which Nebraskans pay more in property taxes than in either income taxes or state sales taxes.

"That is not fair and balanced," he said. "There really is a lot riding on this package."

Briese did not speak about Hunt's rental tax credit proposal. She argued that property taxes are incorporated into rents but renters, who are typically not as well off as homeowners, are never considered in property tax relief measures. She added that rents have increased steeply in the past year, while wages have not kept up.

"As a renter myself, it doesn't matter how much property tax relief we give, it never trickles down to the renter," Hunt said.

But Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said renters do benefit from property tax relief because such measures keep rents from rising as fast as they might otherwise.

The amendment failed, with 30 senators voting against it and 13 in favor.

Earlier, Briese said that LB243 seeks to provide about the same amount of property tax relief as the income tax package is expected to reduce that tax. He pledged, along with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, to continue working for equivalent tax relief.

Under the Revenue Committee amendment, the property tax package would ratchet up the size of Nebraska’s long-standing property tax credit program, which uses state money to offset a portion of property owners’ bills.

The bill would gradually increase the program from $313 million this year to $560 million by tax year 2029, after which the credit program would grow by the same percentage as the assessed valuation of property statewide.

A second part of the package would remove a cap on the growth of Nebraska’s other property tax credit program, often referred to as the LB1107 program for the bill that created it. It provides income tax credits to offset a portion of school property taxes paid.

By taking off the cap, that credit also would grow by the same percentage as the assessed valuation of property statewide. Briese said valuations have averaged 5.3% growth over the past decade.

The third part of the package would limit the growth of school revenues, with the goal of forcing schools to reduce property taxes when they get more state aid. Pillen has proposed boosting state school aid by providing $1,500 for every student and paying more to cover special-education costs.

Under LB243, schools would be limited to 3% annual growth in revenues, with some exceptions. The limit would apply to the combination of property taxes, state aid and other funding.

The fourth part of the property tax package would end community colleges' ability to levy property taxes, except for building needs, starting in 2024. The bill would replace those tax revenues with state aid.

State aid to the colleges would increase by 3.5% annually, with additional money available based on enrollment growth. Community colleges could levy property taxes to fill the gap if the state does not meet its funding obligations.

