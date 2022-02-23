Tax reform stalled in Legislature; new plan receives committee hearing

Major tax reform legislation continued to be stalled in the Legislature Wednesday by an ongoing filibuster with some senators suggesting that it be moved to second-stage consideration and then "parked" there awaiting new state revenue projections and budgetary decisions.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive new "tax modernization" proposal was presented to the Legislature's Revenue Committee calling for reduction of personal and corporate income tax rates while broadening the state sales tax base along with other tax changes.

That plan contained in LB1264, introduced by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, carries a huge price tag in terms of a legislative fiscal office estimate of reduced state revenue that was sharply disputed by supporters of the plan during a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda in advance of the committee hearing.

That loss was measured in billion-dollar annual figures.

Former Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, who previously headed the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said he was "suspect of that fiscal note" and said the proposal, which he helped formulate as executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, was designed to pursue "a revenue-neutral approach."

McDonnell said he believes "modernization of our taxes" should be essentially revenue-neutral without a reduction in services.

The tax plan is designed to foster economic growth while attracting individuals and businesses to move to Nebraska and retaining those who already are here, a number of speakers at the news briefing said.

Jim Vokal, CEO of the Platte Institute, said Nebraska needs to take action now to address its workforce shortage.

The proposed legislation would create more than 65,000 new jobs by 2031, supporters estimated.

Meanwhile, the income tax reduction bill filibuster on the floor of the Legislature consumed most of the morning session and headed toward a vote on a cloture motion to end debate that may be considered on Thursday.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha questioned Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, about whether her plan was to "park" the bill if senators would agree to break the filibuster and advance the proposal to second-stage consideration.

Linehan said she would be prepared to try to "right-size" the proposal at the second stage when senators would have a better understanding of budget proposals emerging from the Appropriations Committee and the latest revenue estimate from the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Board which will meet on Monday.

Moving the bill to second stage would "keep it alive," Linehan said.

The proposal (LB939) would reduce the top individual state income tax rate from 6.84% to 5.84% by fiscal 2025.

The annual reduction in state revenue is estimated to grow from $61.7 million in fiscal 2022-23 to $363.4 million in fiscal 2026-27.

Linehan has argued the tax reduction would make Nebraska more competitive.

Opponents said the bill provides the most benefit to people who need it the least. These are the people who "already are ahead," Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha said.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said that while he is "open to broadening the sales tax base," he will not support the bill because additional property tax relief is what is needed most.

"We need to level the playing field," he said.

If one of the arguments in favor of the bill is promoting Nebraska and prompting population growth, then "we need to do things that increase the quality of life," Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue suggested that the Legislature should increase the minimum wage and provide additional tax brackets.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0