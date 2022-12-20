The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature

Third-party ads that targeted state Sen. Tony Vargas during his recent run for U.S. Congress featured incredulous voices, baffled over a seemingly selfish move: He wanted to “double his own salary” with taxpayer money.

What the ads didn’t say: Nebraska’s 49 state senators have been paid $12,000 a year since when George H.W. Bush was first elected president, leg warmers were en vogue and Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” blasted from boomboxes. If their pay had kept pace with inflation since 1988, state senators today would make more than $30,000.

Low pay affects the composition of the Legislature, lawmakers and experts say.

Nebraska lawmakers’ average age is 57. Most are retired, semi-retired or in a position to take significant time away from their primary jobs.

Low pay, lots of work

Sen. Wendy DeBoer works 80 hours a week while the Legislature is in session.

But the job doesn’t end with the session. DeBoer, an Omaha-area Democrat recently reelected to the officially nonpartisan Legislature, estimates she spends 8-20 hours per week on legislative work when it’s not in session. Going to meetings, attending hearings and talking to constituents.

That made it tough to continue her previous work as an adjunct college professor. This fall, for the first time since she was elected, she taught at Hastings College.

The National Conference of State Legislatures counts Nebraska among 26 “hybrid” legislatures where the job equates to more than two-thirds of full-time yet pay is too low to be a person’s only income.

That means relying more on summaries written by others, DeBoer said.

“By requiring our legislators to have another job … we are necessarily giving outsize voices to lobbyists and interested stakeholders,” she said.

Senators are paid $1,000 monthly, and can get some expenses reimbursed.

They don’t get benefits, but can buy the state’s health insurance — plans with monthly premiums up to about three times higher than a senator’s pay before taxes.

The base salary is in the bottom five among similar legislatures. By comparison, Iowa’s legislators make $25,000, Missouri’s make $36,813 and Oklahoma’s $47,500.

Who serves

Most Nebraskans couldn’t afford to take the job, said Peverill Squire, political science professor at the University of Missouri. Squire has researched state legislatures for decades and created the “Squire Index,” a measure of the bodies’ professionalism.

“You’re asking a lot of people to run for the Legislature, put up with everything that goes along with serving in politics these days, and to have it come at — for most people — it would be a fairly significant financial cost,” he said.

At least nine Nebraska senators are retired, semi-retired or otherwise not currently working, according to their online biographies and Flatwater Free Press research. Eight are farmers. There are five business owners, five lawyers, five in real estate, four in banking and finance, and three nonprofit executives.

Those who juggle the Legislature and a day job often lose income.

Amanda McGill Johnson, a Democrat who represented a Lincoln area district until term-limited in 2015, found that work at a tech firm, an advertising agency and the YWCA proved incompatible.

Flat pay for 34 years. But not for lack of trying. Legislator pay has remained unchanged for 34 years, despite several attempts to boost it. One, proposed by then-Sen. Scott Lautenbaugh, Republican of Omaha, made it to the ballot in 2012. It would have increased pay to $22,500. Senators approved sending it to voters 31-15, and it appeared on the ballot next to a proposal to extend term limits. Voters resoundingly rejected both. “We adjust Social Security for cost of living,” said Lautenbaugh, a lawyer, during an interview. “It's just a shame that we can't do what makes economic sense and say the same for senator salaries, too.” U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, whose federal position now pays her $174,000 a year, was among state legislators who opposed the 2012 bill during debate. “All of us knew what we were doing when we ran for this office, when we filed to run,” said Fischer, who was elected to the U.S. Senate that same year. “We are not career politicians. We are not being paid to be here year-round, and we don't plan to make careers out of this and stay forever. That's a benefit that we have in Nebraska, and those are the reasons that I stand in opposition.” Tony Vargas’ 2018 resolution would have let voters decide to make senators’ pay equal to half of the state’s median income. The proposal drew Republican and Democrat co-sponsors but stalled in committee.

So she took a retail job at a Target store.

“I wanted to be able to make being a state senator my top priority, and it is very difficult to find work that will work around that,” said McGill Johnson, who now serves on the Millard school board and heads Nebraska Cures and Research Nebraska.

Even those with careers that seem more workable are faced with a balancing act.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion grows corn and soybeans near Boone. He farms full-time as soon as he leaves Lincoln. But the work overlaps when the session lasts into June.

“The perfect time to plant is when you’re in Lincoln,” said Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, a Republican who was a full-time farmer when he joined the Legislature four years ago.

Briese, also a Republican, said a few part-time employees keep the farm running while he’s away.

Some pivot their careers entirely. Sen. Justin Wayne, an Omaha Democrat, used to practice criminal and juvenile law. But people don’t choose when they enter the justice system, so he couldn’t choose when he worked, he said. He moved to other types of law, such as personal injury, essentially “starting all over.”

Many seize whatever hours they can for their primary job. Multiple senators confirmed that legislators often do other work on the floor during the session.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, a Democrat, is Director of Government Affairs and External Relations for Monolith Materials, a Nebraska-based clean hydrogen and carbon black producer. She does the company’s federal and global policy work, she said.

She said she doesn’t lobby the state and abstains from related votes — like a proposal, backed by Monolith, that will allow Nebraska to seek grant money as a “hydrogen hub.”

In all, the Flatwater Free Press talked to a dozen current and former lawmakers. They gave several reasons they were able to afford to run: a spouse works, they dip into savings, are frugal, or opt not to save.

Repeatedly, senators said it’s a sacrifice they’ve made consciously.

Wayne said he tells people he knows not to run.

“I wouldn’t recommend this job for anybody unless they’re financially independent,” he said.

What about raising pay?

Sen. Ernie Chambers fought for the expense reimbursement that senators can receive, overcoming a governor’s veto and a Supreme Court battle.

Chambers, a Democrat who represented his North Omaha district for 46 years, said he is always trying to work for “the downtrodden.”

He “put the legislators in that category.”

“The kind of people who would really be conversant with the issues that affect the vast majority of the citizens in Nebraska cannot afford to serve,” he said.

Vargas, also a Democrat from Omaha, argued that raising pay would diversify the Legislature, allowing more working-class Nebraskans into the room. And this, in turn, could reshape debate on issues that affect working parents, such as affordable child care.

But researchers’ analysis of historical data suggests that raising legislative pay alone won’t lead to an influx of working-class lawmakers.

“Activists and political observers should stop saying that raising legislative salaries would make holding office more accessible” wrote Nick Carnes, a Duke University political science professor, and co-author Eric Hansen in a 2016 article. “It probably wouldn’t.”

Even if the job paid more, it’s not an easy decision to temporarily pause a career, Squire said. And working-class people probably don’t have deep-pocketed allies from which to raise campaign money.

But higher pay would help diversify the Legislature to some extent, Squire said, maybe bringing in people, like teachers, already drawn to public service.

Better-paid politicians propose more legislation, miss fewer votes, are less likely to pursue outside employment and more likely to run for reelection, according to research cited by Carnes and Hansen.

“If you were on a large board that ran a company that raised or spent as much money as the state of Nebraska does, you would expect a lot more compensation for that work,” Carnes said. “You just would.”

A tricky political task

It’s difficult for politicians to advocate raising their own salaries.

Danielle Jensen, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s spokesperson, said polling showed that the attempted pay boost “was a very negative issue” for Vargas.

“We did not focus on this nor did Rep. Bacon ever mention it in our debates,” she said. “Outside groups likely had similar polling data, though, and they used it extensively.”

She added that Bacon thinks the issue is Nebraskans’ prerogative. It is: Any raise would mean amending the state constitution, which requires a vote of the people.

The last time voters approved a raise: The primary election of 1988, and then only narrowly.

State senators got a pay bump from $4,800 to $12,000.

In 2012, then-Gov. Dave Heineman came out against a proposal that made it to the ballot. Heineman told the Flatwater Free Press he thought a proposed raise to $22,500 was too much.

“If it had been a modest increase, I think there would have been more support,” he said. “But to nearly double the salary — the people of Nebraska weren’t prepared for that and didn’t vote for it. And I agree with them.”

Some senators named benefits of the current arrangement: Legislators keep a foot in the “real world,” for example, and have a spirit of public service.

The Legislature is intended to be a “citizen legislature” rather than a full-time job, Heineman said. He believes the state has successfully attracted “high-quality candidates” despite the salary.

An issue as old as the Legislature

The tension between pay and politics is part of the Legislature’s origin story.

U.S. Sen. George Norris and his allies got a constitutional amendment on the ballot in 1934 to move Nebraska from a bicameral (two-body) to a unicameral (one-body), nonpartisan Legislature, according to retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism professor Charlyne Berens.

It passed, and Nebraska eventually went from having 133 lawmakers to, initially, 43.

Norris wanted lawmakers to be well-paid, “so that legislators could devote full-time to their duties, becoming ‘experts in legislation’ and, as such, ‘more valuable to the state,’” Berens wrote in her book “One House.”

Norris wanted an annual salary of $2,400 — $51,000 in today’s dollars.

Instead, the members of the 1937 Legislature split a grand total of $37,500.

In today’s dollars, that’s $18,000 apiece. Or $6,000 more than what Nebraska lawmakers will earn in 2023.

“It’s the people who have to do it, the Legislature can’t do it themselves,” Berens said. “I think that there was a real flaw in Norris’ thinking. And I don’t know why nobody pointed that out.”

