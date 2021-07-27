Thibodeau withdraws as Herbster running mate in gubernatorial race shake-up

Former Gov. Dave Heineman is actively considering entering the race and is currently traveling to a number of communities assessing potential support for his candidacy.

"Nebraskans across the state have asked me to consider doing that, so I'm trying to get out here, listen to them, understand what the issues are," he said during an interview with NTV News in Kearney last week.

"Right now, I'm hearing a lot about critical race theory, about immigration on the southern border, election security and, of course, property taxes for farmers."

Heineman expressed support for additional property tax relief and said he plans to take most of the summer and fall before making a decision.

"We've got a big state," he said. "I want to get all around. I want to talk to citizens."

Heineman was term-limited out of office in 2015 after serving 10 years as governor. He moved up from lieutenant governor when Gov. Mike Johanns was named U.S. secretary of agriculture in 2005, and then was elected to four-year terms in 2006 and 2010.

