'This truly is a rare incident' — Regulators update senators on contamination issues at AltEn

“Do you feel like your agency has been diligent in monitoring this facility and responded in a timely manner and in the level of response that needed to be done?” asked Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus.

Macy responded in the affirmative: “We spent a lot of time doing our job at this facility.”

But what the Department of Environment and Energy can achieve under the framework of the law is limited. Under Nebraska statute, it has the authority to investigate, notify entities of noncompliance, or issue emergency complaints or consent orders to companies in violation of environmental statutes.

If those administrative actions are ignored, Macy explained, the department doesn’t have the ability to fine a company. Instead, it can refer the matter to the Nebraska Attorney General’s office for potential legal action, which happens in only a small number of cases.

Macy declined to say whether or not AltEn had been referred to the attorney general, calling it confidential information at this time.

“We’re still working on getting compliance with the tools we have,” he said.