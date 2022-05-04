 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thousands of Democrats appear to switch voter registration for primary

Voter registration figures compiled on Tuesday show 6,440 more Nebraskans were registered as Republicans in May than there were in April along with a corresponding decline of 3,838 registered Democrats.

Those new figures provided an inexact indication that thousands of Democrats may have changed their registration to participate in the hotly contested Republican gubernatorial primary election.

The numbers were compiled by the secretary of state's office and marked the completion of voter registration to participate in the May 10 primary election.

"It is difficult to give exact numbers of where the voters are going or changing their party affiliation to and from," Assistant Secretary of State Cindi Allen said in providing the new figures.

"But you will be able to tell which party affiliation is growing prior to the primary election," she said.

Motivation is not measured in the voter registration process, but it does appear clear that thousands of Nebraska Democrats may have changed their voter registration to cast votes in the GOP gubernatorial race and there is plenty of evidence on Facebook, Twitter and in other online traffic to support that assumption.

Democratic State Chairwoman Jane Kleeb of Hastings said she recognizes it.

"Unlike when Republicans left their party after the (2020 presidential vote) insurrection and never came back, some Democrats temporarily have left the party in hopes to stop the worst of the radical Republicans running for governor," Kleeb said.

"We are confident they will be back as Democrats the day after the primary," she said.

Voter registration figures show an overwhelming Republican majority in the state: 602,410 Republicans; 346,526 Democrats; 268,136 nonpartisans.

With 18,267 Libertarians and 2,333 members of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party included, total voter registration is 1,237,672.

Republicans hold a majority over Democrats in 90 of 93 counties, all but Dakota, Douglas and Thurston counties.

In Lancaster County, the number of Democrats registered in April as compared to May dropped by 548 voters while the number of Republicans increased by 1,201.

