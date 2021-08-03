Tight job market, vacancies prompt Nebraska to offer hiring bonuses of up to $15,000

Job vacancies are at a record high at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The 988 vacancies are more than 200 more than on Jan. 1, an HHS spokeswoman said, prompting new incentives for nurses and food service workers.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the new hiring and retention bonuses on Friday, with extra incentives offered to protective services staff willing to relocate to the Tecumseh prison for a year. They would receive an immediate $7,500 bonus.

That's on top of the stipends Tecumseh workers receive for commuting there, which range from $100 to $200 a month, depending on the length of the commute. All prison security staff hired before July 31 will be eligible for $500-a-month retention bonuses — billed as a pilot program — over the next year.

Hiring bonuses for new prison staff are being increased from $10,000 to $15,000, payable over three years, and new bonuses for HHS and Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs workers are being offered that total up to $10,000. Bonuses also are offered for employees who recruit new staffers.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs has 354 job vacancies at its four retirement homes, which has required hiring contract workers. State officials said that all employers are responding to the increased competition for workers.