Top Republican on House Veterans Affairs Committee tours Omaha VA hospital

OMAHA -- The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee got a look at the Omaha VA hospital and its 2-year-old ambulatory care clinic last week.

He liked what he saw.

“You’ve got a great facility,” said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois. “There are certain VA facilities that are aging out, certain ones the veterans don’t want to go to. You don’t get that here.”

Bost, a Marine Corps veteran who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015, joined Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, for a tour that also included the Victory Apartments for formerly homeless veterans and Omaha National Cemetery.

Bost is in line to chair the committee if Republicans manage to retake the House in the November elections.

He also visited VA hospitals and clinics in Illinois and Iowa last week as part of his committee oversight duties.

”It also allows us to carry best practices from one to the other,” Bost said. "Each one is uniquely different."

Bacon wanted Bost to see the clinic that was built through a public-private partnership authorized by legislation championed by Bacon and authored by his Democratic predecessor, Brad Ashford.

A decade ago, Congress approved $56 million as a down payment on a new VA hospital to replace the outdated Omaha facility, which opened in 1950.

But the VA construction program broke down after massive cost overruns plagued a hospital construction project in Colorado. The Omaha project languished on the VA’s wish list.

In 2016, Nebraska’s congressional delegation successfully pushed through the CHIP-IN for Veterans Act, which allowed private contributions to VA construction projects. The philanthropic group Heritage Omaha (previously known as Heritage Services) raised $30 million locally and managed the project, which opened in August 2020.

The act was reauthorized last year. The VA has made use of the legislation for another project in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bacon said it is also being used to contribute as much as $1 billion local dollars to the planned $2.6 billion Project NExT.

The UNMC/Nebraska Medicine project would combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital with a federally funded research facility to boost the nation’s response to pandemics, natural disasters and environmental catastrophes.

UNMC has also floated the possibility of including a new inpatient hospital for the VA in Project NExT.

Bost said he hopes to see more projects follow the Omaha model.

“It’s an amazing veteran’s hospital,” he said. “What’s most amazing is what they’ve done with the public-private partnership.”

Besides visiting the VA sites, Bost and Bacon attended a ceremony Wednesday to mark the signing of a U.S. Army “Partnership for Your Success” (PaYS) agreement with Truck Center Companies, a truck dealership in Sarpy County.

The PaYS program guarantees Army and Army National Guard soldiers five job interviews at participating companies after they leave the military.

Photos: Inside Omaha's new VA Ambulatory Care Center Govt-and-politics interior corridor (web) Ribbon wall corridor that serves as a connector between the new VA ambulatory care center clinics and the older 12-story VA hospital. Govt-and-politics ribbon wall (web) The ribbon wall on a corridor of the new VA Ambulatory Care Center has hues of glass emulating the ribbon racks (or color bars) that service m… Govt-and-politics Art White Barn, Scott Charles Ross, 44 x 44.jpg (web) Scott Charles Ross, a native of Waterloo, NE, served in the US Navy. He resides in Des Moines, Iowa. Pieces such as White Washed House, Green … Govt-and-politics healing garden (web) Aerial picture of the "healing garden" that was designed by landscape architect Vireo for the new VA Ambulatory Care Center that opened in lat… Govt-and-politics Ribbon wall (web) Hues of glass on the “ribbon wall” of the new VA Ambulatory Care Center in Omaha represent the ribbon racks that service men and women wear on… Govt-and-politics VA Ambulatory Care Center (web) The VA Ambulatory Care Center has earned Omaha-based LEO A DALY and landscape architect Vireo a prestigious national distinction by Interior Design. Govt-and-politics Flag wall (Cindy) (web) The "flag wall" shown here at night is intended to stand as a monument to an American flag. A commemorative book by architectural and engineer… Govt-and-politics interior ribbon wall (web) Light shines through the "ribbon wall" on the new VA health care addition and meets the "limestone wall." The limestone wall is a symbol of du… Govt-and-politics Art Gearing Up, Dan Boylan, 30 x 38.jpg (web) Artwork inside the new center includes “Gearing Up” by Daniel Boylan, former seaman apprentice with the U.S. Coast Guard and native Nebraskan. Govt-and-politics Nebraska: Heading Towards the Sandhills, Paul Otero, 48 x 72.jpg (web) Nebraska: Heading Towards the Sandhills by Paul Otero of Omaha, who served in the US Army. According to a commemorative book created by LEO A … Govt-and-politics Art Highway 92 Arthur NE, Patrick Drickey, 20 x 60.jpg (web) Boots on Fence is a scene Omaha native Patrick Drickey encountered in Arthur NE. It depicts a flashback of the rancher tradition to top fence … Govt-and-politics Art MARY TAPESTRY.jpg (web) Mary Zicafoose, who has an Omaha studio, is an ikat tapestry weaver whose work has been incorporated into large-scale public installations and… Govt-and-politics Art Placek Sculpture.jpg Matthew Placzek since age 14 has created figures of wildfowl and nature he observed near Platte River. His pieces are in more than 100 hospita… Govt-and-politics Art Robert Allan - House of the Rising Sun, 47 x 47.jpg (web) House of the Rising Sun, Robert Allan of Omaha. Allen served as a photographer in the US Army and uses texture, patterns, shapes and earthen c… Govt-and-politics Art Rural Abstract Series IV, Meghan Stevens, 16 x 20.jpg (web) Meghan Stevens of Omaha is a multimedia artist whose father served in the US Coast Guard and whose grandfather served in the Army Air Corps. H… Govt-and-politics Art Silent, Hal Holoun, 48 x 54.jpg (web) Silent by Hal Holoun. The Nebraska native born and raised in Ord, Nebraska, lived and painted in Grand Island for many years and lives in Bell… Govt-and-politics Art the Great Human Family, Bart Vargas, 48 x 48.jpg (web) The Great Human Family by Bart Vargas of Bellevue, who is a former US Air Force, Nebraska National Guard, Airman First Class. His work has bee… Govt-and-politics Art Alphabet Soup, Shannon Sargent, 40 x 40.JPG (web) Alphabet Soup by Shannon Sargent, Sioux City, Iowa, retired sergeant of the U.S. Marine Corps, who teaches sculpture classes and serves as exh…