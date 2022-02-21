Top three Republican gubernatorial candidates talk about campaign, their priorities

They're off and running in this year's Republican gubernatorial contest and storylines on this racetrack appear more fluid than fixed.

This highly competitive — and expensive — contest is heading into its final three months with money flying through the air along with TV ads and the plot growing thicker on the way.

The candidates haven't rounded the final turn yet, but they're rapidly approaching it with a May 10 finish line looming ahead.

Here's what it looks like with a very dynamic road ahead:

* Charles Herbster of Falls City probably is running out front, thanks to a generously funded early media identification and his association with former President Donald Trump.

* Jim Pillen of Columbus appears to be gaining ground now and closing the gap with the long-anticipated endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts and its impact on state party activists, an accelerated media advertising presence and the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state's leading agricultural voice with a strong and influential presence in heavily Republican western and central Nebraska.

* Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is positioning himself to attempt a quarterback sneak up the middle — he is a former Husker quarterback — past the two heavily funded, sharply conservative voices with an appeal to voters to consider a younger conservative candidate already experienced in state government, now serving his eighth and final year as a state senator.

Four other Republican candidates have filed with the secretary of state thus far, including former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, who is attempting a longshot bid.

With newspaper polling a relic of the past, it's hard to know how much weight to place on the reported results of candidate-fueled surveys that gave Herbster, who launched his TV ad campaign last September, an early lead.

That margin appears to have narrowed significantly in recent candidate surveys, but there seems to be common agreement that Herbster may still be out front — with a Trump card up his sleeve.

If the former president comes to Nebraska to personally bestow his blessing on the man who was his administration's agricultural adviser and a regular at White House events, that conceivably could rock the race. Trump already has endorsed Herbster.

And in Republican-rich counties west of Lincoln, it's still Trump territory, western state senators will tell you.

But Pillen, another former Husker who starred as a decorated defensive back, is the candidate who lives there, heading Pillen Family Farms, a major pork producer — Pillen favors "pig farmer" — headquartered in Columbus.

Herbster is president of Carico Farms and Herbster Angus Farms in Richardson County, as well as CEO and owner of Conklin Co., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lindstrom hails from Omaha, where he is a financial adviser, and he too has blanketed the state with personal campaigning and a substantial TV advertising presence, including some expensive Super Bowl time.

Pillen goes forth with the endorsement of Ricketts and a host of big Republican names.

His campaign manager, Kenny Zoeller, stepped away from his post as chief government performance officer for the Department of Administrative Services in the Ricketts administration to lead Pillen's campaign. Zoeller was executive director of the state Republican Party before that.

Talking by telephone Friday as he was traveling west on the campaign trail, Pillen said he would center on conservative values such as lower taxes and decreased state spending, focus on Nebraska's lifeblood of agriculture and protect "Christian conservative values" as governor.

Property tax reduction would be a priority, he said.

"Agriculture is our driver," Pillen said. "The next governor needs to know how to defend agriculture and how to sell our products around the world."

Asked to define his differences with Herbster, he said: "When I look at people, one word stands out: Experience. What have we done? I'm the only candidate who has made my living every single day in Nebraska agriculture and built a Nebraska ag business.

"I grew up with a pitchfork and a scoop shovel," Pillen said. "I dreamed about being a veterinarian (he received a degree in veterinary medicine from Kansas State after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln) since I was 8 years old and I dreamed about being a Husker football player. I risked everything and built (an agricultural business) that created a thousand jobs. I've been raising children for 40 years. That's who I am.

"We have to grow the Nebraska workforce," Pillen said. "We have to keep every kid here. The next 10 years will be really important for Nebraska."

Speaking by phone from his campaign vehicle on the way from Paxton to Scottsbluff, Herbster pointed first to his opposition to the teaching of critical race theory, roughly defined as the intersection of race and law in the United States.

"We need to be teaching young people what's great about America," he said.

Property tax relief for Nebraskans and support for law enforcement officers, military veterans and first responders are key elements of his campaign, Herbster said.

"Along with marketing our state," he said. "Everything we produce in agriculture should be sold with a Nebraska brand."

Asked whether he expects Trump to come to Nebraska to campaign for him, Herbster said: "I would never ever try to make decisions for him. I have no idea. But President Trump has endorsed me."

And what does his polling indicate now?

"I have no idea," Herbster said. "I don't even look at the polls. I campaign every single day like I'm behind. I'm working the territory, listening to the people."

Later, Herbster texted: "The poll numbers look GREAT; however, polls don't win elections, people do.

"Being the front-runner never means you are going to win," he wrote. "It only goes to the person who works the hardest. That is ME."

At the age of 40 and as the father of a young family, Lindstrom promises to deliver "next-generation leadership," the kind that understands an evolving economy and can directly appeal to young Nebraskans to stay here while attracting new talent to come to the state.

And, he points out, he also is the state senator who is delivering the phased-in total exemption of Social Security income from state income tax liability to an older demographic after a successful eight-year effort to gain legislative approval.

He could be the governor that "the younger generation relates to," he suggested, a governor who could "recruit and retain talent" for Nebraska.

Lindstrom says he's also the guy who has provided a financing mechanism to help launch youth sports complexes in Nebraska communities.

Unlike other candidates, "I know how to maneuver through here," Lindstrom said during an interview just off the floor of the Legislature during a debate on tax legislation last week.

"I can hit the ground running," he said. "A big part of this is not only where to start, but also what not to do.

"I think I would be ahead of the game in addressing the urgency of what Nebraska needs (with) an aggressive agenda."

The most-recent successful newcomer, Pete Ricketts, won the 2014 Republican nomination with just 26% of the primary vote, but there were four major candidates to split up those votes eight years ago, narrowing the figure required to win.

Initial campaign finance reports show Pillen and Herbster out front in terms of funding.

Pillen had raised $5.4 million, including $1 million of his own money.

Herbster, who has funneled $4.7 million of his own money into the campaign, reported a total of $4.9 million.

Lindstrom reported $1.6 million in early campaign funding.

Other Republican gubernatorial candidates who have filed with the secretary of state are Michael Connely of York, Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln and Lela McNinch of Lincoln.

