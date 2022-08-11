Transgender inmate loses lawsuit over prison's treatment for her gender dysphoria

A judge has ruled in favor of Nebraska prison officials and workers accused by a transgender inmate of failing to treat her gender dysphoria, denying her gender-conforming surgery and failing to protect her from another inmate.

In an order last week, U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher said the inmate, identified as "Jane Doe" due to the nature of the allegations, lacked medical expert evidence to support her claims.

"Without medical evidence, no reasonable jury could conclude that the providers were deliberately indifferent to Doe’s serious medical need," he wrote.

Her attorneys, Joy Shiffermiller and Abby Osborn, alleged she had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and was transitioning to be a woman before she was sentenced to prison in 2013.

She initially was placed at Tecumseh State Correctional Institute, where they say she continually requested medical treatment for her gender dysphoria, but was told by prison employees and medical contractors that there was no medical need for it.

Buescher said one of the doctor's being sued, Dr. Jeffrey Damme who was employed by Correct Care Solutions at the time, said he had several encounters with her before she ever mentioned to him a desire for hormone treatment and he had no experience treating gender dysphoria.

In 2015, the prison did not have a written protocol for treating it.

Shiffermiller alleged Damme overlooked the obvious situation: She was a woman in a men's prison. And her medical chart indicated she repeatedly told medical staff she wanted to continue hormone treatment, so the doctor should have known.

After an evaluation in December 2015, her diagnosis was confirmed, and a treatment plan was adopted a month later. In April 2016, Damme authorized hormone treatment and she was prescribed medication to treat her condition.

By then, she had gone two years at the Tecumseh prison without treatment, her attorneys said.

Four months later, she was transferred to the Omaha Correctional Center, where she had to be diagnosed again before receiving treatment and was denied gender-conforming surgery.

Buescher said despite Jane Doe's lawyers disputing nearly all the factual statements by the defendants, few were properly controverted, "and the evidentiary holes in Doe’s case mean that no reasonable jury could find in her favor."

He said they seemed to imply that Damme should have known of her need for medical treatment from her medical records, even if she did not tell him directly, and to assert that courts have recognized gender dysphoria as a serious medical need.

Assuming without deciding that it is an "objectively serious medical condition requiring treatment," Buescher said there was no evidence Damme had been deliberately indifferent.

He found the same true of Correct Care Solutions; Dr. Randy Kohl, the deputy director of Health Services at NDCS who retired in 2016; Omaha Correctional Center's Facility Health Administrator Dr. Kathleen Ogden; and Margaret Antley, a physician assistant there.

Buescher said the expert evidence in the record demonstrates that gender dysphoria is a sophisticated medical condition on which medical professionals disagree about treatments.

He previously dismissed claims that prison employees failed to protect Jane Doe by placing her in a cell with a convicted sex offender, who ultimately victimized her.

He said he found no support for the notion that a substantial risk of harm or deliberate indifference to it "could be plausibly inferred from a prospective cellmate’s conviction of sexual offenses coupled with the alleged vulnerability of a transgender inmate transitioning to a woman in a men’s prison."

Buescher said the allegations invite him to speculate.

And, he said, she hadn't plausibly alleged she suffered more than de minimis injuries (meaning too small to be meaningful or taken into consideration) from their alleged failure to protect her.