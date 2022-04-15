Treasury Department encourages Ricketts to apply for federal rent assistance

The deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department sent Gov. Pete Ricketts a letter Friday requesting that he apply for $48 million of unused federal rental assistance that Ricketts has insisted Nebraska does not need.

In the letter, Deputy Secretary Adewale Adeyemo said he was disappointed Ricketts had not applied for the funding, and encouraged him to rethink his position "on behalf of the thousands of Nebraskans in need of assistance."

Ricketts' declined to comment Friday, but spokeswoman Alex Reuss said he planned to publish a letter next week giving his response.

Nebraska was originally allocated $120 million in the second round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, after receiving more than $150 million in the first round. Ricketts announced earlier this year that he would not apply for the new funding, arguing that the COVID-19 emergency was over, and it was inappropriate to seek federal emergency funds now.

“We must guard against big government socialism where people are incentivized not to work but are instead encouraged to rely on government handouts well after an emergency is over,” Ricketts said March 29.

Lawmakers attempted to force Ricketts to apply for the funding anyway through LB1073. Though the bill passed in the Legislature, Ricketts vetoed it, and an attempt to override the veto failed by one vote.

The deadline to apply for the funds was initially reported as March 31, but according to the letter, Nebraska can still apply for the first 40% of the $120 million until April 30.

Initially, state lawmakers said the remaining 40% would amount to about $51 million, but Adeyemo claimed it is actually a $48 million tranche available for Nebraska.

If the state receives the $48 million, a U.S. Treasury official said Nebraska could still access extra funds up to $120 million based on its ability to use the funding. Adeyemo said that is enough to serve "tens of thousands of households" in Nebraska.

One of Ricketts' primary arguments against seeking the funding is that Nebraska still has about $30 million of leftover ERAP funding from the first round. Adeyemo claimed that if the new funds are more than what the state can administer directly, the Treasury Department can offer advice on how to allocate the remaining dollars.

After April 30, Adeyemo said the Treasury Department will begin distributing Nebraska's unused 60% of ERAP funds, about $72 million, to other areas, with first priority given to other grantees within the state, including Omaha and Lincoln.

Though Ricketts argued that Nebraskans didn't need the additional funds, Adeyemo said there is significant need, especially in rural areas. He cited research from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which reports that 21% of Nebraska renters are classified as "extremely low-income."

Beyond just rental assistance, Adeyemo said ERAP funds can also be used to invest in other housing stability services, such as legal representation and court-based eviction-diversion programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0