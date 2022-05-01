Trump defends, endorses Herbster at rescheduled Nebraska rally

GREENWOOD -- Railing against the political establishment in front of a crowd of more than 3,000 people on Sunday, Charles Herbster cast himself as an outsider running with the blessing of former President Donald Trump.

In a wide-ranging speech that lasted about 25 minutes, Herbster said he was ready to "take back Nebraska" from elites entrenched in the state's political leadership.

"The establishment has taken control of the state of Nebraska and the Nebraska Republican Party and they are trying to scare me out of this race," Herbster said, without mentioning any names specifically.

"It's not going to happen."

Eight women, including a sitting state senator and former legislative staff member, have accused Herbster of groping them or forcing himself onto them at political events going back to 2019.

The allegations, first reported by the Nebraska Examiner, were corroborated by several witnesses or other people who were told about the misconduct soon after. Herbster has denied all the accusations.

While Herbster did not address the accusations on Sunday, two other speakers -- including the former president -- came to his defense.

Jack Brewer, a former professional football player and ardent supporter of Trump, said the accusations were part of a spiritual battle being waged for the soul of the country, and accused the women of lying about Herbster.

Asking the crowd to pray with him, Brewer asked for "the weapons that are formed against Charles Herbster be cast out."

"All those lies, all those people who came with a last ditch effort for power, for money -- we cast them out right now in the name of Jesus," Brewer said.

Trump, who was also accused of sexual misconduct during his 2016 campaign and after, and could be heard referencing grabbing women's genitals on tape, called the allegations against Herbster "malicious charges" meant to derail his campaign.

"It's a shame," Trump said. "That's why I came out here. I defend people when I know they're good. He's a good man. He was with us from the beginning ... he's an innocent human being."

Mischaracterizing the allegations as Herbster simply talking to women, Trump said Herbster asked that he appear in Nebraska after the story broke.

"It's a disgrace what they've done and that's why I'm with you," Trump said. "I could have got out of this one really easy. I could have played golf. I'm here with you, Charles W. Herbster."

Although he didn't name the two women who have gone public with their accusations against Herbster, Trump took aim at two Nebraska Republicans he said have sided against him.

Over the course of nearly two hours, Trump took aim at Sen. Ben Sasse -- "he's an embarrassment to the people of Nebraska" -- and Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the 2nd Congressional District -- "he's been there a long time, but he's not good."

Neither Trump, nor Herbster, referred to Gov. Pete Ricketts or Jim Pillen, a Columbus hog farmer and member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, who is also running on the Republican ticket for governor. Herbster has suggested the allegations made against him were concocted by Ricketts and Pillen.

Regarding Sasse, Trump said Nebraska's junior senator questioned him about his plan to revoke the Affordable Care Act shortly after taking office in 2017.

"This little Ben Sasse, he's a lightweight," Trump said. "He started off so nasty to me, this little wise guy. I said 'who's that little guy back there? He's a fresh son of a bitch.' Isn't he though? He's like grilling me. I said 'you're a nasty guy.'"

Trump also said he reluctantly endorsed Sasse in 2020 at the behest of several GOP leaders in the Senate, even after someone -- he didn't say who -- in the Nebraska GOP offered to put up a challenger against him.

The former president also asked people to vote for Steve Kuehl, a Republican running in the primary against Bacon, even though he didn't know the candidate: "Good luck Steve, whoever the hell you are!" he said.

Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned after he was convicted of three felonies, including lying to the FBI for accepting campaign contributions from a foreign source, got Trump's sympathy, however.

Trump said Fortenberry -- whom he didn't name -- had been treated unfairly and was prosecuted "over a very small amount." Fortenberry accepted more than $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions.

"I know nothing about it, but it looked like a very, very unfair prosecution," Trump said.

Herbster, who spoke before Trump and briefly appeared on stage with him, hit on several similar issues as the former president, which were well received by the crowd.

He talked about banning critical race theory -- a legal theory taught at the graduate level that examines how race and racism are embedded within systems of power -- in all educational settings, including higher education.

Herbster also said he would push for school choice and to bring prayer back into schools.

"We're going to give parents and grandparents a choice of where they educate their children, whether it's home school, private school or public school," he said. "We're going to quit funding the unions and we're going to put the money with every single child where it belongs."

The Conklin CEO also said he would crack down on immigration -- an issue typically handled by the federal government -- and recited many of Trump's positions on the issue.

In addition to saying he favored a closed border, Herbster also said he would implement a test for any immigrant seeking to come to Nebraska.

"If you want to come in you need to honor God, you need to honor our flag, and you need to learn to speak English," he said.

Repeating a claim he made earlier in the campaign, Herbster, who said he sleeps four hours a night, said he would accompany the Nebraska State Patrol on drug busts across the state to ask them "who are you and why are you here?"

"They'll never see me coming," he said. "We're going to drive up in my white pickup with Trump plates on. They'll never know what hit them."

Despite being postponed due to severe weather on Friday, several speakers on the program returned to offer their support on Sunday.

Those who couldn't -- Kellyanne Conway, Trump's 2016 campaign manager and a close adviser during his time in the White House, and Mercedes Schlapp, wife of National Conservative Political Action Committee Chairman Matt Schlapp -- filmed videos that played to the crowd.

Conway said Herbster, like Trump, would upend the political establishment, which is why he drew opposition from "the old boys and new boys network trying to hang onto their power and hang onto their privilege."

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, one of a handful of legislators who have endorsed Herbster, said he believed in Herbster's plans, and dismissed the criticism against him as coming from people who were trying to maintain the status quo.

Matt Schlapp said the allegations made against Herbster were part of a war being waged by "socialists" against those at the I-80 Speedway to support Trump and Herbster.

It summarized many of the culture war themes that resonated most with crowd.

"When they go after Charles W. Herbster, when they go after Donald Trump, who are they really going after?" Schlapp asked the crowd. "You."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

