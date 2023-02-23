The dispute centers on whether a temp agency that primarily supplies workers to construction firms should be taxed as a construction company. (Photo via Canva)
Two state agencies are facing off against each other in court in a dispute over how a temp agency should be taxed in Iowa.
It’s somewhat unusual for two state agencies to settle their differences in court since taxpayers wind up footing the legal bills for both sides of the case, as well as paying for all of the court proceedings.
In this case, Iowa Workforce Development has filed a petition in Polk County District Court challenging a decision rendered by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals late last year.
That decision involved Gillmann Services, a Virginia staffing company that primarily provides construction-industry companies with workers.
When Gillmann began operating in Iowa last summer, Iowa Workforce Development categorized the business as a construction firm, which has its own special tax rate. Gillmann appealed the decision, arguing that it was not a construction company and that every other state in which it operates recognizes that fact.
While Gillmann acknowledged it provides workers primarily for the construction trade, it claimed that it would also provide workers for other types of businesses as well.
In November, the matter went before Administrative Law Judge Joseph Ferrentino in DIA’s Administrative Hearings Division. He ruled in the company’s favor and said Gillmann should be categorized and taxed as a non-construction employer.
Doing so, Ferrentino ruled, would avoid the “absurd” result of turning a temp agency “into a construction business” – and of having all other temp agencies in Iowa recategorized as the businesses they primarily serve.
Iowa Workforce Development sought a rehearing on the matter, but the request was denied. Now the workforce agency is asking a district court judge to review DIA’s decision.
The workforce agency argues that decisions as to how to categorize employers are within its discretion, and that DIA’s decision in the Gillmann case is not supported by the evidence.
The standard for seeking judicial review in cases such as this requires Iowa Workforce Development to first show that DIA’s decision wasn’t merely questionable but that the process used to make the decision was based on an “irrational, illogical, or wholly unjustifiable interpretation of a provision of law.”
DIA has yet to file a response to the workforce agency’s petition.
Department of Transpiration video shows a semi crash on Interstate 380 in Waterloo, Iowa.
JEFF REINITZ
Counties with the highest diabetes rate in Iowa
Counties with the highest diabetes rate in Iowa
Diabetes rates have been
on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.
Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.
The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a
particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.
The proportion of young people with diabetes is
projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in Iowa with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Emmet County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #87
--- Quality of life rank: #61
--- Length of life rank: #94
- Estimated county population: 9,095
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Clayton County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #62
--- Length of life rank: #22
- Estimated county population: 17,321
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Floyd County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Quality of life rank: #70
--- Length of life rank: #59
- Estimated county population: 15,480
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Taylor County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #74
--- Length of life rank: #74
- Estimated county population: 6,092
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Webster County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #82
--- Quality of life rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #81
- Estimated county population: 35,934
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Marshall County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79
--- Quality of life rank: #77
--- Length of life rank: #77
- Estimated county population: 39,495
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Louisa County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #84
--- Quality of life rank: #78
--- Length of life rank: #82
- Estimated county population: 11,011
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Muscatine County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
--- Quality of life rank: #80
--- Length of life rank: #54
- Estimated county population: 42,394
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Tama County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #85
--- Quality of life rank: #81
--- Length of life rank: #83
- Estimated county population: 16,801
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Black Hawk County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
--- Quality of life rank: #84
--- Length of life rank: #68
- Estimated county population: 130,786
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#15. Pottawattamie County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #90
--- Quality of life rank: #86
--- Length of life rank: #88
- Estimated county population: 93,328
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Cass County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #92
--- Quality of life rank: #87
--- Length of life rank: #96
- Estimated county population: 12,817
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Monona County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #97
--- Quality of life rank: #89
--- Length of life rank: #98
- Estimated county population: 8,598
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Des Moines County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #88
--- Quality of life rank: #91
--- Length of life rank: #76
- Estimated county population: 38,708
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Decatur County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #95
--- Quality of life rank: #95
--- Length of life rank: #92
- Estimated county population: 7,769
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Montgomery County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #99
--- Quality of life rank: #96
--- Length of life rank: #97
- Estimated county population: 9,935
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Clinton County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #89
--- Quality of life rank: #97
--- Length of life rank: #80
- Estimated county population: 46,392
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Lee County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #98
--- Quality of life rank: #98
--- Length of life rank: #95
- Estimated county population: 33,480
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Appanoose County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #93
--- Quality of life rank: #99
--- Length of life rank: #75
- Estimated county population: 12,430
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Woodbury County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #83
--- Quality of life rank: #72
--- Length of life rank: #84
- Estimated county population: 103,138
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#5. Buena Vista County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Quality of life rank: #83
--- Length of life rank: #19
- Estimated county population: 19,772
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Crawford County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #88
--- Length of life rank: #28
- Estimated county population: 16,834
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Wapello County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #94
--- Quality of life rank: #92
--- Length of life rank: #91
- Estimated county population: 34,985
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Wayne County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #81
--- Quality of life rank: #93
--- Length of life rank: #57
- Estimated county population: 6,415
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Clarke County
- Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #96
--- Quality of life rank: #94
--- Length of life rank: #93
- Estimated county population: 9,353
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons