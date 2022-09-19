Two killed in crash in Polk County

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said.

At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola.

Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in a Chevy Silverado when his truck crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by Nathan Peterson, 44, of Stromsburg.

Swahn's truck caught fire. Both drivers died at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The accident is under investigation.