Two Nebraska county GOP organizations censure Sen. Deb Fischer for infrastructure vote

The Dawes and Sheridan County Republican parties in northwestern Nebraska's Panhandle voted to censure Republican Sen. Deb Fischer for her vote to enact the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The two party organizations met in a joint session in Rushville in October and voted 23-2 to censure the senator.

"This vote was taken after (an earlier meeting in September) that included a conference call with Senator Fischer and her explanation of why she voted for this bill," the county organizations stated in a news release.

Fischer was one of 19 Senate Republicans who voted for the bill that was approved by the Senate on a 69-30 vote.

The bill, proposed by the Biden administration, included $2.5 billion in federal funding for Nebraska roads and bridges.

In Dawes County, 61.1% of the 5,324 registered voters are Republicans, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's office. In Sheridan County, that figure is 72.1% of 3,641 registered voters.

