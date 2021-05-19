Unemployment benefits for immigrant workers gets support in Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska lawmakers granted first-round approval to a bill that ensures workers legally present in the U.S., who are paying into the state's unemployment insurance pool, receive unemployment insurance checks.

Right now, Nebraska is the only state that doesn't provide those unemployment benefits to such legally authorized workers, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains opposed to the measure, which could mean a gubernatorial veto if LB298 gains final legislative approval, which isn't certain.

The unemployment insurance bill, introduced by Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, was supported by the State Chamber of Commerce, as well as chambers in Omaha and Lincoln. McDonnell said LB298 was about "fairness," in ensuring that workers — legally present in the U.S. — can access unemployment benefits that they contribute to through their paychecks.

Lawmakers adopted an amendment, designed to resolve objections by the Nebraska Department of Labor, that will require the use of a federal immigration verification system, SAVE (or "Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements" program), to double check that immigrants in the country illegally do not receive state unemployment checks.

But that move has not satisfied the governor.