UPDATED: Gov. Kim Reynolds orders masks be worn in some settings

“We believe that’s the right action to take at this time,” said Reynolds, on a day Iowa saw its second-highest number of new positive COVID-19 cases with 4,425 and daily deaths with 27, as well as a record high seven-day average. Overall, 161,267 Iowans have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic hit Iowa in March and 1,873 Iowans have died because of it.

Under the governor’s new order, groups going to bars or restaurants are similarly limited to eight people (except for family members, which can be more) and all patrons at bars and restaurants have to be seated at tables at all times except for restroom use or other limited reasons.

Reynolds recommended Iowans postpone family gatherings and vacations as the state heads into the Thanksgiving holiday season.

“I’m here to tell Iowans I need your help,” Reynolds said. “We all have to buckle down and take this seriously.”

The governor said she is trying to balance the health and safety of residents with the livelihood of businesses and individuals by implementing the latest round of restrictions.

She said she and her COVID-19 team will monitor the effectiveness of the measures and could implement more if they do not produce the desired outcomes.