UPDATED: State auditor: Unnecessary risks in Test Iowa results reporting process

“Any number of things because of that long reporting chain can complicate or potentially end the ability of those results to actually get to the Department of Public Health and get to public health officials,” said Sand, who said he conducted the review at the urging of county-level public health officials.

Sand recommended that Test Iowa results be simultaneously reported directly to the state public health department while also being sent to the software companies and Chief Information Officer.

A state public health department spokeswoman issued a statement defending the Test Iowa program.

“Test Iowa has been a huge success for Iowans throughout the state, providing widespread access to testing and supporting the state’s contact tracing efforts,” department spokeswoman Amy McCoy said.

Sand, a former assistant attorney general who was elected state auditor in 2018, also claimed the reporting process is in violation of Iowa law, which requires health care providers or laboratories to report infectious disease cases “immediately” to the state public health department.