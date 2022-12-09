VA studying revamp of 'cumbersome' Iraq-Afghanistan burn-pit registry

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans a major revamp of its eight-year-old burn pit registry following a new report criticizing it as unwieldy for veterans and useless to researchers.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, released in mid-October, also said the VA is falling behind in its pledge to give medical exams to veterans who do manage to navigate the online Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry.

“There are major design and data-quality difficulties in the registry that can’t be overcome,” Kristen Olson, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln sociology professor who was part of the National Academies evaluation team, said during an online video presentation last month.

The National Academies report echoes similar criticisms in a VA inspector general report last summer. It recommends that the VA better communicate with Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service while speeding up the free health exams they are entitled to as part of the survey process.

Tens of thousands of Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans reported unusual cancers, respiratory problems and other unexplained maladies in the years after their deployments they believed were linked to burn pits — just as an earlier generation of veterans have linked health issues to exposure to the toxic herbicide Agent Orange in Vietnam.

In years past, the difficulty in proving a direct link between today’s illness and yesterday’s toxic exposure has often put the VA directly at odds with the veterans it serves.

The dynamic has shifted dramatically in the last several years, though, as Congress has passed at least 30 laws addressing veterans and toxic exposure. The legislative wave culminated last summer with the bipartisan passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, billed as the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history.

The law adds more than 20 health conditions the VA must presume are connected to a veteran’s military service, dating back to the Vietnam War. And it requires the VA to offer a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.

The 2013 law establishing the burn pit registry started the legislative surge, following years of concern over the use of open burn pits to dispose of trash at military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan — a nearly universal practice between 2002 and 2010, until the Defense Department phased them out. At least 270 operated at bases in southwest Asia, according to the National Academies report.

The registry allowed post-9/11 veterans to log in and answer questions about their deployment history and possible exposure to toxic smoke or other substances. They could also arrange for a free VA health exam.

In addition, the registry included veterans of the 1991 Gulf War, many of whom suffered toxic exposures to the smoke from burning Kuwaiti oil wells.

About 317,000 of 3.7 million eligible veterans had completed the registry’s survey since it went live in June 2014, Olson said. About half requested free health evaluations, but so far only about 30,000 have received them.

Those veterans collectively spent 200,000 hours filling out the survey, which included 140 questions. That doesn’t count an add-on questionnaire about individual deployments.

Another 130,000 veterans started the survey but didn’t complete it.

“There are a lot of individuals who were obviously motivated to take the survey but found it so daunting they didn’t complete the process,” said David Savitz, a Brown University professor of epidemiology who chaired the review committee. “There will be more completers if it’s easier to do.”

One of the goals of the registry was to give researchers a large body of information about service members’ exposure to toxic substances during deployments in the past 32 years.

But Olson said the large number of veterans motivated enough to complete the survey are generally older and sicker than their peers, making them an unrepresentative group to study.

The registry also didn’t allow veterans to go back and update their answers in case their health conditions change.

“There are no refinements or improvements that will allow the registry to serve as a population health-surveillance system,” Olson said.

The law creating the burn pit registry required the National Academies to assess the registry, and follow up five years later. This was the second of those reports.

The report’s recommendations emphasized getting health exams to the veterans who want them, and ensuring the VA clinicians talk over their deployment exposures with them. If needed, veterans should be referred quickly to VA medical specialists.

“The committee is optimistic that the voices of these veterans can be heard and heard more clearly ... with some of the modifications we’ve recommended,” Savitz said.

The VA agrees with most of the committee findings and is looking forward to updating the registry, said Dr. Patricia Hastings, a retired Army colonel who is now the VA’s chief consultant for Health Outcomes Military Exposures.

She said the registry was a new idea at the time it was set up, far bigger and different from anything the VA had ever undertaken before.

“At the behest of Congress, it was created very quickly. It was VA’s first online registry,” Hastings said. “This was their best effort.”

She said the VA has vastly increased its sensitivity to, and knowledge of, the dangers of toxic chemical exposures.

For one thing, she said, researchers are looking beyond the burn pits to the soil itself in some of the deployed locations. Soil samples taken at bases in Kuwait and Iraq in 2003-04, for example, showed a “toxic soup” of heavy metals, bacteria, fungus and pollen.

“The particulate matter pollution seems to be the bad actor,” Hastings said. “The sand in Iraq is like talcum powder. It can go deep in the lungs.”

The VA is also coping with an influx of veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals in the water and soil at places like Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Fort McClellan, Alabama. PFAS, a class of chemicals with many industrial uses including in firefighting foam, has been detected in groundwater at military facilities across the country.

“There are many things in the environment of which we were somewhat unaware,” Hastings said. “The entire nation is being more sensitized.”

She said the VA has started a large-scale health study of more than a million younger veterans, which is expected to continue for decades. And it is working on streamlining the registry and improving its outreach to bring in more veterans while boosting two-way communications.

“We have a really unique opportunity to improve the registry, and to make it what it can be,” she said. “This is something that needed to be done.”

Top Journal Star photos for November