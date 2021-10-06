Vargas reports $400,000 in early funding for House campaign

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha raised more than $400,000 in funding for his 2022 bid for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District congressional seat during the third quarter of 2021, his campaign reported Wednesday.

That's a figure that his campaign said is the largest amount ever raised by a first-time candidate for that seat in the House during the first three months of his or her campaign.

"Proving Sen. Vargas's strong support among Nebraskans, nearly 80 percent of his donors are from Nebraska," the campaign stated.

"And 97 percent of donations are from individuals."

Vargas, who is serving his second term as a member of the nonpartisan Legislature, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the House seat now held by three-term Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who will be a candidate for reelection next year.

The 2nd District seat has been Nebraska's only competitive House race, and the contest will be conducted next year in a district where boundaries have been redrawn by redistricting approved by the Legislature last month.

Vargas, a Latino, represents a heavily Latino legislative district centered in South Omaha.

"The generosity of our supporters sends a message that Nebraska is ready for new leadership that listens and a voice in Congress that works for all of us," Vargas said.

Vargas serves as a member of the Appropriations Committee in the Legislature.

Bacon's most recent campaign finance statement showed $420,781 in cash on hand.

Democrats last won the House seat in 2014.

Alisha Shelton of Omaha is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

