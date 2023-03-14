A legislative proposal to allow sales of state lottery tickets in Nebraska through vending machines attracted support Monday from retailers while sparking opposition from expanded gambling opponents.

Retailers would like to "free up labor" at their stores from dealing with lottery ticket sales when they could be busy processing their own retail sales, members of the Legislature's General Affairs Committee were told.

Nebraska and South Carolina are the only states that do not use vending machines to process lottery ticket sales.

The use of bar codes on driver's licenses can verify age eligibility, Rich Otto of Lincoln told the committee, speaking for the Nebraska Retail Federation and the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association.

"Machines check IDs," Nathan Brtek of Norfolk said, resolving the age issue.

Pat Loontjer of Omaha, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life, opposed the bill (LB493), arguing that it represents the latest effort to expand gambling in Nebraska following on the heels of casinos and sports betting.

Her organization will continue to "oppose any form of expanded gambling," Loontjer said.

Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, sponsor of the bill, said $908 million has been distributed from state lottery sales to help fund education, the Environmental Trust and the Nebraska State Fair since 1993, along with funding a program to combat impulsive gambling.

