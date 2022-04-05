Veto override on Nebraska rental assistance bill falls one vote short

An attempt to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto on a federal rental assistance bill fell just one vote short Tuesday.

The veto override attempt, which needed 30 votes to succeed, received 29 yes votes and 16 no votes, with three senators opting not to vote at all. It effectively killed LB1073, which had passed 26-15 on final reading.

"This failed override vote is breathtaking when considering the message it sends about the Legislature's priorities," Ken Smith, Nebraska Appleseed’s economic justice director, said in an email statement. "When it comes to spending on lakes, waterways and buildings there is resounding support. When it comes to supporting human beings struggling to recover in hard times, consensus is lost."

LB1073 would have forced Ricketts to apply for Nebraska's second share of emergency rental assistance from the federal government. Ricketts vetoed the bill last week, arguing that the state didn't need the aid.

Nebraska was originally allocated $120 million in the second round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. However, the deadline to receive the full funding passed on March 31, reducing the full amount the state could receive to just 40%, or about $51 million.

That money will still be available for the state to claim anytime until 2025, but the state has to apply for it. Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen, who prioritized LB1073, previously encouraged Nebraska's next governor to apply for the funding (Ricketts is term-limited and cannot seek reelection this year).

Most of the remaining 60%, nearly $70 million, will likely be distributed between Omaha and Lincoln, according to a U.S. Treasury Department announcement. Officials announced that excess funding would first be distributed across grantees within the same state, which for Nebraska includes its two most-populous cities and Douglas and Lancaster counties.

This means that rural areas will be the most affected by Tuesday's decision, as several senators mentioned in the debate. Sen. Raymond Aguilar of Grand Island said rural areas "should be up in arms" about Ricketts' veto.

"I respect the man, but I think he is missing the point on this one," Aguilar said.

Despite this, most of the senators who voted against the veto override represent rural districts. Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said it's time for Nebraska to "move on" from providing government rental assistance.

How they voted Senators voted 29-16 on a motion to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of a federal rental assistance bill but needed 30 votes. YES (29): Aguilar, Blood, Bostar, Brandt, Briese, J. Cavanaugh, M. Cavanaugh, Day, DeBoer, Dorn, Erdman, Gragert, M. Hansen, Hilkemann, Hunt, Kolterman, Lathrop, Lindstrom, McCollister, McDonnell, McKinney, Morfeld, Pansing Brooks, Stinner, Vargas, Walz, Wayne, Williams, Wishart. NO (16): Albrecht, Bostelman, Clements, Flood, Geist, Halloran, B. Hansen, Hilgers, Hughes, Jacobson, Linehan, Lowe, Moser, Murman, Sanders, Slama. PRESENT, NOT VOTING (3): Arch, Brewer, Friesen. EXCUSED, NOT VOTING (1): Pahls.

"I just don't think the government should be the answer to everybody's problems," Moser said.

Opponents to LB1073 brought up a new argument Tuesday — the national debt, which stands at more than $30 trillion. Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said ERAP funding would increase the debt, hurting future generations.

"It's not our money to give away," Lowe said.

LB1073 supporters countered that argument by pointing out that the state was taking even larger sums of federal money for other purposes, such as LB1014, which plans to allocate more than $1 billion in federal funding for pandemic relief efforts.

Senators went back and forth on whether there was a continued need for rental assistance in rural areas. Opponents pointed to the fact that Nebraska still has about $30 million left from the first round of ERAP, which Ricketts also mentioned in his veto announcement. Those funds will expire at the end of September.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said he believed there was so much money left over because the state set up a difficult process for residents to access the aid. Friesen said he doubted that additional ERAP funds would be necessary if the state didn't change its application process.

Although Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha later promised to change the application process through a separate bill, Friesen chose not to vote on the override motion.

