Vote to allow casinos could prompt new requests for Nebraska horse tracks

The State Racing Commission blessed new tracks to replace the historic courses in Omaha and Lincoln but hasn't christened a new racing market since adding Atokad Downs in South Sioux City in 1956, Kotulak said.

State regulations require licensed tracks to have certain race-hosting capabilities, but several times in recent years, Lincoln Race Course and the Atokad track have staged straightaway sprints as the only live racing of the year.

Fonner Park, meanwhile, has seemingly kept the industry alive in Nebraska with its extended live meet to open each season. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, $3.9 million was wagered in Grand Island on live races, compared with $1.3 million bet on live races at tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Columbus and Hastings combined.

Last year, when many tracks across the country were closed, Fonner Park kept running through the early weeks of the pandemic, and bettors from across the country wagered more than $107 million on 40 days of racing at the Grand Island track.

Geographic proximity to an existing horse track and that track's performance should be considered if any new license requests come forward in Nebraska, Kotulak said.