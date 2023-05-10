A bill that would ban certain health care procedures for transgender youths in Nebraska will come before state lawmakers for its final round of consideration next week.

Speaker John Arch announced Wednesday that lawmakers would debate the measure (LB574) on Tuesday — Day 78 of the 90-day legislative session.

According to Arch, debate on Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s priority bill prohibiting Nebraskans under the age of 19 from obtaining gender-affirming treatments like puberty blockers, hormone treatments or surgeries will likely take place in the evening hours.

Although LB574 is on final reading, the last step before it would be sent to Gov. Jim Pillen for a signature, an attempt to resurrect an abortion ban to move along with it could mean the bill would need to defeat two more filibusters before it is passed.

On Monday, Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair introduced an amendment to LB574 that would add a provision banning abortions after 12 weeks’ gestation, while also limiting the scope of Kauth’s bill to just ban surgeries for those under 19, and tasking the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to regulate puberty blockers and hormone treatment. Patients who have already undergone such treatment prior to the legislation taking effect would be exempt.

Hansen’s amendment comes a little more than two weeks after a near total abortion ban (LB626) fell one vote short of defeating a second-round filibuster.

To attach Hansen’s amendment to Kauth’s bill, a majority of lawmakers would have to vote to return LB574 to select file — second round — for that purpose.

Once on second round, debate over LB574 is expected to go two hours before Kauth can file a motion to invoke cloture. That would require an affirmative vote of 33 senators.

If Kauth’s cloture motion is successful, a majority of lawmakers could then vote to attach the amendment and advance the bill to final reading once more, where it will need to be laid over for at least 24 hours before it can be considered again.

Arch said the amended LB574 would then get another two hours of debate on final reading, where it would likely need 33 votes to end another filibuster before it can pass.

