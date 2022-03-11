Watch Now: Fischer says Biden response in Ukraine was too late

Sen. Deb Fischer faulted President Joe Biden for having "moved too slowly" in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, suggesting that some of the administration's performance reflected "incompetence."

Fischer, however, said she would "give the administration credit" for its actions in working with allies during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The Nebraska senator, who is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was interviewed on CNBC.

"I think the president really moved too slowly," Fischer said during the interview. "The sanctions weren't tough enough at the beginning.

"If you're going to deter somebody, you need to show that you mean business on it," Fischer said.

"To wait unit after the tanks started rolling in was too late."

