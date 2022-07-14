Watch now: Fortenberry, Foley attend new GOP leadership rollout event

Newly elected Republican State Chairman Eric Underwood said Thursday the party's new leadership will focus on "getting conservative Republicans elected statewide" during a rollout event attended by former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley.

Underwood, of Lincoln, said he is centered on "moving this party forward" with an opportunity for "the people (to) have a voice when they didn't before."

Now, he said, "the people will be in charge of the Republican Party."

Underwood was elected chairman at a party convention in Kearney on Saturday that removed Dan Welch of Omaha as party chairman and, in the process, wrested the party away from the control of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Responding to a question as to whether he is concerned that the governor may now remove his substantial funding support for the state party, Underwood said he "hopes that (Ricketts) chooses to continue to finance the same goals" of electing Republicans.

Underwood said the party under its new leadership will support gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and the other Republican nominees chosen at the May 10 primary election.

And, he said, it will prepare a legislative plan that focuses on fiscal responsibility, agriculture, limited government, education and "election accountability and voter verification."

Current party rules provide for creation of a plan to elect legislators by September.

"Stay engaged, stay empowered," he urged a crowd of supporters who attended the event at GOP state headquarters in Lincoln.

Underwood, who was previously elected as Lancaster County GOP chairman, is general manager of Rodizio Grill, a restaurant in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket.

The tone of Underwood's remarks at the event was conciliatory as he attempts to build a unified Republican campaign effort this year.

However, in an earlier interview published online by the Nebraska Examiner, Underwood signaled what "could mean more Republican challengers in GOP primary races with incumbent Republicans" in the future, Aaron Sanderford wrote.

The appearance of Fortenberry and Foley at Thursday's event was significant.

Fortenberry, who resigned from his House seat following his conviction on changes of lying to federal officials about an illegal foreign contribution to his 2016 reelection campaign, was abandoned by Ricketts prior to his conviction and while he was an announced candidate for reelection.

Ricketts endorsed Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who was subsequently elected to the 1st District House seat.

Foley endorsed Charles Herbster of Falls City in the gubernatorial primary campaign while Ricketts supported Pillen, prompting the governor to say the lieutenant governor showed poor judgment.

In brief remarks, Foley said the mission now is to elect Republicans.

Fortenberry, who attended the event with his wife, Celeste, did not speak.

Underwood said he is all about "moving this party forward, protecting our future and moving this state forward."

That, he said, is "100% my goal."

The change engineered in Kearney represented "democracy at work," he said. resulting in "a new value structure, a new culture."

Now should come "a healing process," he said.