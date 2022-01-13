Watch Now: Gov. Ricketts gives State of the State address

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
DES MOINES — A four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate of 4 percent, shortening the time Iowans could claim jobless benefits and …
DES MOINES -- With lopsided majorities in the House and Senate, Iowa Republicans gathering Monday in Des Moines for the launch of the 2022 leg…
DES MOINES -- Bringing the departments of Human Services and Public Health together in one agency will improve service to Iowans by allowing t…
Republican members of Iowa's congressional delegation claimed Tuesday Democrats are manufacturing a voting crisis in order to exert more contr…
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state will notify Colorado that Nebraska plans to exercise its legal right to South Platte River water flow from Colorado under a 1923 compact between the states.
“It’s fascinating to see the death threats, rape threats & sexually explicit comments sent by self-proclaimed ‘feminists’ to me, a female state senator, because I introduced a #prolife Heartbeat Bill," state Sen. Julie Slama said.
The bill would apply to medical professionals (such as doctors, nurses, researchers and pharmacists), hospitals and nursing homes, and health care payers including employers and insurers.
WASHINGTON -- A year after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaking doors and windows, assaulting Capitol police and causing members of Congre…
Watch the 2021 State of the Judiciary address by the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court.
DES MOINES — When Iowa state lawmakers gathered for a special session this past fall to approve new political boundaries for the next decade, …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.