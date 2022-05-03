Watch now: Hundreds rally in Lincoln, Omaha after abortion draft decision is leaked

Reacting to the news that the Supreme Court could be poised to limit access to abortions, a crowd of about 200 people gathered at the state Capitol Tuesday to voice their concerns.

The protest was among hundreds across the country, including in Lincoln and Omaha, that popped up after a draft opinion of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked on Monday. The official decision, which could change, isn't set to be released until June, however.

The rally in Lincoln was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, which spread the word on social media.

"I think this is just a demonstration of how fired up and angry people are about the news that was released," Adelle Burk, senior manager of public affairs, said.

Those in attendance held signs on the north side of the Capitol and heard from several guest speakers who spoke on their personal experiences with abortion and sexual assault.

Natalia Koval was among the crowd, expressing her fears and frustrations by raising a poster that said "bans off my body" and cheering as passing cars honked.

“I really want to make sure that we keep abortions safe and legal. In the wake of the draft that was leaked last night, it’s really important that we pressure our elected officials to offer not only thoughts and prayers, but advocacy and policy change” Koval said.

Eight months pregnant and with a 2-year-old son and husband in tow, Jessica Bowerman made it clear Tuesday evening at there was no other place to be than at a rally in Omaha advocating for abortion rights.

"If I hadn't had an abortion, I wouldn't have the family I have now," the 25-year-old said as she held up a sign that read "An Abortion Saved My LIFE."

Bowerman was among several hundred people who gathered outside Omaha's City-County Building.

A ruling by the court is expected in the next few months. Nebraska legislators have indicated they would consider a special session to further restrict abortion access if the Supreme Court throws out Roe.

Organizers of the rallies called on people to mobilize and elect people who will support access to abortion.

"What's happening right now is exactly what we expected," Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, told the crowd in Omaha. "But to see it, it's still devastating."

Alex Goswami of Omaha didn't need any encouragement. Tuesday morning, she checked a list of local candidates and made financial donations to people she believes will support access to abortion.

"It motivated me to open up my wallet," she said. "Democrats have to be just as fierce as Republicans and organize at the state and local level."

After more than 30 years working to overturn Roe, Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, said the process of changing Nebraska law after a Supreme Court ruling will be difficult.

"But we're up for it," she said. "I think we can pass a law that would help us outlaw abortion in Nebraska."

Several people at the Omaha rally said they fear that elimination of Roe will lead to mental health problems for women, and could prompt some to commit suicide. They said some women, including victims of rape or incest, may resort to unsafe, illegal abortions.

Jeri Moore of Bellevue said her ability to get an abortion in the early 1970s gave her a chance to have a successful life. Then 19, she said, suicide wasn't far from her mind after she became pregnant. Instead, after an abortion, she went on to a successful marriage and a career in the military.

Among those at the Omaha rally was Laurie Flynn, who says she "prayed" her own two children into the world when fertilization treatments didn't work. Flynn said she came to the rally for her daughter, Molly.

"I'm very pro-choice but it's not a choice I would make for myself," Laurie Flynn said. "I would fight tooth and nail to give her the choice, that's why I'm here."

Omaha World-Herald reporters Nancy Gaarder and Martha Stoddard contributed to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0