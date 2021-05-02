WATCH NOW: Iowa driving instructors question bill that would allow parents to teach their teens to drive

“The attention, the detail, the desire that I have to make sure that my child drives safely, because who’s going to pay the insurance and liability and all the damages that would incur should they get in an accident? It’s me, not the school,” Fry said. “So I have a very vested interest in how my child comes out of driver’s ed.”

Fry called the proposal another option for parents to have more choice in their children’s education.

That would be a mistake when it comes to driver’s education, according to Jay Goulden, owner of Goulden Rule Driving School in Cedar Falls.

Goulden, who contracts to provide driver’s education to students in the Cedar Falls, Waverly-Shell Rock and Janesville school districts, said he is against taking the instruction for student drivers out of the hands of professionals.

“We can adjust. We can make amendments. But to get rid of it all together, I think it’s just crazy,” he said.

Goulden said while students who fail a math or science test can often make it up later, teenagers learning how to drive “only have one chance to learn it right.”

“In driving you may not get that (second) chance, because it might be death,” if a mistake is made on the road, he said.