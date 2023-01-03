In his farewell speech on the floor of the Senate, Sen. Ben Sasse on Tuesday challenged his fellow senators "to let the Senate be the Senate again (by) abandoning performative grandstanding" and focusing on America's needs.

Senators seek invitations to appear on television shows "that don't have an audience," he said, when they should recognize that the Senate has "a special role to play in America's recovery" from what the Nebraska Republican described as its "deep divide."

The American people "want America to be America again," Sasse said, and "there is no substitute for the Senate" in achieving that goal.

The vast majority of Americans believe that the nation is in decline, he said.

"We know that politics won't save us," Sasse said, "and that grandstanders will not fix anything."

America's "great hope" is the U.S. Constitution, its institutions and the people, he said.

"Zealots, tribalists and grandstanders will not fix anything," Sasse said.

"This country gets to write its own destiny," he said, and the American people will determine it.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saluted Sasse in remarks describing Nebraska's departing senator as "one of the Senate's most creative big thinkers" and the senator who perhaps best understands the economic threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Sasse's resignation from the Senate to become president of the University of Florida is effective Sunday.

Governor-elect Jim Pillen is expected to appoint Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Senate seat vacated by Sasse, who will leave after serving two years of his second six-year term.

