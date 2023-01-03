DON WALTON
Lincoln Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse delivers farewell remarks to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
In his farewell speech on the floor of the Senate, Sen. Ben Sasse on Tuesday challenged his fellow senators "to let the Senate be the Senate again (by) abandoning performative grandstanding" and focusing on America's needs.
Senators seek invitations to appear on television shows "that don't have an audience," he said, when they should recognize that the Senate has "a special role to play in America's recovery" from what the Nebraska Republican described as its "deep divide."
The American people "want America to be America again," Sasse said, and "there is no substitute for the Senate" in achieving that goal.
The vast majority of Americans believe that the nation is in decline, he said.
"We know that politics won't save us," Sasse said, "and that grandstanders will not fix anything."
America's "great hope" is the U.S. Constitution, its institutions and the people, he said.
"Zealots, tribalists and grandstanders will not fix anything," Sasse said.
"This country gets to write its own destiny," he said, and the American people will determine it.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saluted Sasse in remarks describing Nebraska's departing senator as "one of the Senate's most creative big thinkers" and the senator who perhaps best understands the economic threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.
Sasse's resignation from the Senate to become president of the University of Florida is effective Sunday.
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is expected to appoint Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Senate seat vacated by Sasse, who will leave after serving two years of his second six-year term.
Photos: Ben Sasse through the years
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during the 2022 federal legislative summit at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington on March 3. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing started Monday. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice.
J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., walks the halls of the Capitol in Washington in January. Sasse joined fellow Nebraska Republican Deb Fischer in voting against a bill seeking to curb gun violence Thursday.
Associated Press file photo
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse speaks with reporters after watching a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy live-streamed into the U.S. Capitol, in Washington on March 16, 2022.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press file photo
Sen. Ben Sasse pauses on the Senate steps between votes in 2021. Sasse, who is in his second term, announced Thursday that he intends to resign to become University of Florida president.
Associated Press file photo
Sen.. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., walks from the Senate floor, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster by approving legislation to lift the federal limit on new borrowing by nearly a half-trillion dollars. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., makes an opening statement during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (from left) and Sen. Deb Fischer listen as Sen. Ben Sasse speaks at the Federal Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse walks on Capitol Hill on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Saturday. The Nebraska senator was one of seven Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.
Stefani Reynolds, pool via AP
In this image from video, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
HOGP
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks in his campaign bus in Lincoln on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Susan Walsh
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse talks to the family of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday.
Greg Nash, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., asks questions as former FBI director James Comey testifies via videoconference during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, to examine the FBI "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation.
Ken Cedeno, Associated Press
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Ben Sasse on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.
Demetrius Freeman, Associated Press
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a televised debate at NET in Lincoln on Sept. 4, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
From left, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., arrive at the Senate for the start of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Sen. Ben Sasse poses with a Nebraska fan while selling Runzas in Memorial Stadium during the 2018 season.
Courtesy photo
Sen. Ben Sasse uses a machete to chop weeds in an organic popping corn field in early August during a visit to the Hunnicutt farms near Giltner.
Journal Star file photo
Fallon Hunnicutt uses a machete to cut weeds along the family's popping corn field during a visit by Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse laughs with his communications director James Wegmann as he exits his campaign RV on Thursday on a visit to the Hunnicutt family farms near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Bréley Hunnicutt carries her sister Vashti on her shoulders as they head back to their house after a campaign visit from Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday to the family's farms near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse talks with Zach Hunnicutt about his farming operation in 2019 near Giltner.
Journal Star file photo
Sen. Ben Sasse and Fallon Hunnicutt pull weeds in the Hunnicutt's organic popping corn field Thursday near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Breslyn Hunnicutt (left), her brother Truett and Sen. Ben Sasse (center) pet Rock Star, a husky-lab mix Thursday during a campaign stop to the Hunnicutt farms near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse talks with Brandon (left) and Zach Hunnicutt on Thursday during a visit to the family's farm near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
A drone piloted by Brandon Hunnicutt flies about the family's organic popping corn field during a visit by Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Breslyn Hunnicutt hugs her dad Brandon during a visit by Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday to the family's farms near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks at the Federal Legislative Summit on Aug. 8 at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Sen. Ben Sasse made it official that he will run for reelection on Aug. 5 at the Millard airport.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse (left) takes a photo with Matt Johnson of Bellevue on Aug. 5 at Millard Airport, where Sasse announced he is running for reelection.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse walks off stage after being handed a Runza sandwich by former Gov. Dave Heineman on Aug. 5 at the Millard Airport, where Sasse announced he is running for reelection.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
Whitney Belin (center) fans her friends before Sen. Ben Sasse speaks Aug. 5 at Millard Airport, where he announced he's running for reelection. "I went to one of these when he was first elected," said Belin.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Former Gov. Kay Orr praises Sen. Ben Sasse's pro-life stance on Aug. 5 at Millard Airport, where Sasse announced he is running for reelection.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse (left) hugs his daughter Elizabeth Sasse after announcing that he is running for re-election on Aug. 5 at Millard Airport.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
A crowd cheers U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse at a 2019 campaign event.
Journal Star file photo
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. (left) and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. (second left) man the food line at a shelter at Elkhorn Middle School for those displaced by recent flooding.
Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse and his eldest daughter, Corrie, are presented during the Grand March.
PHOTO BY SAVANNAH BLAKE, JOURNAL STAR
Sen. Ben Sasse answers a question during a panel discussion for the University of Nebraska's Charter Week Celebration as students Grace Chambers (left) and Kamryn Sannicks listen Monday at the NU Coliseum.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse talks with reporters after speaking at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce luncheon in November.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
OMAHA, NEB. - 11/06/2018 - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse introduces Governor Pete Ricketts following his re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the Omaha Regency Marriott. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Jim Bourg/Pool Photo via AP)
Jim Bourg
Senate Judiciary Committee members Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., left, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., third from left, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., second from right, arrive for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listen as Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Tom Williams via AP
Sen. Ben Sasse (right) confers with Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks Thursday during the 10th annual federal legislative summit at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse addresses the crowd that assembled on the north side of the state Capitol on Saturday for the 44th annual Walk For Life.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Attendees to the annual federal legislative summit watch as Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse speaks on Wednesday at the Strategic Air and Space Museum.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher (left) speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.
The Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse answers questions during his town hall meeting in March at Elkhorn South High School.
RYAN SODERLIN, Omaha World-Herald
LINCOLN, NE - 2/22/2017 - Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during an interview in his Lincoln offices Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse waits to be introduced at a public policy forum at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse celebrated the 4th of July on Monday with U.S. troops at Camp Resolute Support in Afghanistan.
Courtesy photo
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during Friday's sendoff ceremony for members of the Nebraska Army National Guard's Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion. Looking on are Lt. Gov. Mike Foley (left) and Sen. Deb Fischer.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer (C) shows off a group photo of the Nebraska bowling team after it won the 2015 NCAA national championship along with Sen. Ben Sasse (L) and Rep. Adrian Smith, during a "Nebraska Breakfast" on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2016. The breakfast, a Nebraska tradition since 1943, opened day two for the volleyball and bowling teams' visit to Washington.
MIKE THEILER/For the Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse gives a lecture on Thursday at the University of Nebraska College of Law.
MATT RYERSON/Journal Star
Rep. Brad Ashford (from left), Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry await their turn to speak during a congressional report at the 2015 Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum on Thursday.
JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and his mother Linda Shepard walk the grand march during Gov. Pete Ricketts' Inaugural Gala on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Vice President Joe Biden administers the oath to Sen. Ben Sasse, who is holding his son, Breck, and standing next to his wife, Melissa. Daughters Alexandra and Elizabeth stood alongside. Sasse requested and received the Senate chambers desk that was used by former Sen. Mike Johanns.
JACQUELYN MARTIN/The Associated Press
U.S. Sen.-elect and outgoing Midland University President Ben Sasse carries boxes to his vehicle as he cleans out his office in the Anderson Complex last week.
STEPHEN RICKERL/Fremont Tribune
LINCOLN, NEB. - 11/4/2014 - Ben Sasse celebrates with Gloria Erickson of Holdrege during his election party on Tuesday night, Nov. 4, 2014, at the Grand Manse as they reacted to returns showing the Republican party with a net gain of 7 senate seats. ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Ben Sasse is followed by his daughter Alexandra (from left), his wife Melissa and daughter Elizabeth as he carries his son Breck from the stage following his victory speech at his election party in November at the Grand Manse in Lincoln.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Ben Sasse, U.S. Senate candidate, speaking in October during a campaign stop as part of the "93 Counties, 93 Days" tour at the Hastings City Auditorium in Hastings, was joined on stage by his wife, Melissa, daughters, Elizabeth and Alexandra, and son Breck. Other supporters were (from left) Sen. Deb Fischer, state auditor Mike Foley, U.S. Reps. Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry, and former presidential candidate and Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.
LAURA BEAHM/Associated Press file photo
Ben Sasse rode his 19-year-old RV to a Senate victory this year, touring the state in the so-called Benebago.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Ben Sasse speaks with a group of employees and other David City residents while campaigning on Monday at the Food Pride in David City.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
Senate candidate Ben Sasse answers a question regarding his political priorities during the federal legislative summit on Thursday at the Strategic Air and Space Museum.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
Republican nominee for Senate, Ben Sasse (center), and gubernatorial nominee Pete Ricketts laugh with Gov. Dave Heineman as they enter the room during a unity breakfast on Wednesday at the Nebraska GOP headquarters in downtown Lincoln.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (from left) Republican Senate nominee Ben Sasse and Gov. Dave Heineman share a laugh at Sasse's Election Night party Tuesday at the Grand Manse.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Alexandra Sasse watches as her father, Ben, speaks to the crowd at his victory party at the Grand Manse on Tuesday. Sasse will face Democrat Dave Domina in the general election for U.S. Senate.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/09/2014 - Senate candidate Sid Dinsdale (second from right) answers a question during the final Republican-sponsored Senate candidates debate on Wednesday, April 9, 2014, at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Joining Dinsdale was Bart McLeay, Shane Osborne and Ben Sasse. FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Republican Senate candidate Ben Sasse campaigns in Elmwood on Wednesday, March 12.
NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press
Republican-backed Senate candidate Shane Osborn (right) and tea-party backed Ben Sasse (left) leave the stage after a debate in Omaha on March 11.
NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press
John J. Miller’s cover story in the January 2014 issue of National Review is titled “Obamacare’s Nebraska Nemesis: Rising Conservative Star Ben Sasse.”
Courtesy photo
Midland University President Ben Sasse speaks in June in the university's gym in Fremont. More than 600 of Midland's nearly 1,100 students are on one of its 25 sports teams.
Nati Harnik/The Associated Press
Ben Sasse, on the Midland University campus Wednesday, is a potential candidate for U.S. Senate in 2014 despite minimal statewide name recognition. "Obviously, I don't have the name ID of people who have run for office before."
MEGAN FARMER/Lincoln Journal Star
Ben Sasse, president and history professor at Midland University in Fremont, was a U.S. assistant secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush.
Fremont Tribune file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.