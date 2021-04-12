Watch Now: Ricketts gives update on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
A Nebraska prison inmate has sued the state, saying that her right to obtain an abortion has been unconstitutionally blocked by prison officials and that she needs the procedure by next week.
Pillen expressed strong support for gun rights, law enforcement, pro-life protections and a "demand (for) order on the southern border."
The governor said the Democratic president is aggressively pursuing "a far-left agenda" that would institute federal takeover of state elections, squash religious freedom, expand abortions and trample on gun rights.
The state had a simple goal for the Coronavirus Relief Fund: "We wanted to make sure we could get as much money to as many entities as we could.”
Concerns about identity theft means that Nebraska taxpayers should expect to wait at least 30 days for a state refund if they file electronically. For paper returns, allow three months or more.
The entry of Dave Heineman would shake up the Republican race for governor, which has already generated interest from three others.
"This designation poses the risk of federal overreach in our communities," the governor says.
Immigrants seek reform legislation with the election of President Joe Biden. "Immigrant families live in uncertainty," Katherine Lopez of Columbus said.
Nebraska has $158 million available to help pay rent and utilities for residents affected by the pandemic. So far though, the state has only received requests for about $2.4 million.
"I oppose the so-called red flag laws endorsed by the president because they would violate the due process rights of gun owners," Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
