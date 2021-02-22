Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Locations
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
State Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) claimed, without providing any evidence, that states that do not continually pass election regulations allow people, “to game elections the way they did in cities like Philadelphia.”
Usual supporters of the governor, including gas stations and truck stops and some conservative groups, strongly oppose the measure.
The House has overwhelmingly passed the measure, but the Senate has yet to take action to put the issue on the ballot.
"It is something that’s definitely a live round right now,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said of his GOP caucus.
Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City) claimed the project seeks to “tear down America,” and is “leftist political propaganda masquerading as history."
The legislation would provide state-funded “students first” scholarships to families sending their children to private schools and a require K-12 school districts to provide a 100 percent in-person classroom instruction option.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.