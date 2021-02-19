Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Locations
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
Usual supporters of the governor, including gas stations and truck stops and some conservative groups, strongly oppose the measure.
State Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) claimed, without providing any evidence, that states that do not continually pass election regulations allow people, “to game elections the way they did in cities like Philadelphia.”
"It is something that’s definitely a live round right now,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said of his GOP caucus.
Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City) claimed the project seeks to “tear down America,” and is “leftist political propaganda masquerading as history."
Statements from the governor's office and the public health department did not directly address whether Reynolds consulted health staff.
JOHNSTON --- If Chuck Grassley runs for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate, Iowa’s Republican Party state chairman will be “smiling.”
Iowa remains among the roughly half-dozen states with the lowest vaccination rate, though it has administered 68.2% of the vaccine doses it has received — 26th in the nation.
