Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

The governor said a website will launch Friday, but the site will not be capable of providing an avenue for Iowans to schedule a vaccine appointment. Other initiatives will help people who do not use the internet.
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann, reached after the vote, said: "After all the tough talk about censure for another week, the folks mad at Ben couldn’t get enough Nebraskans to show up tonight."
A separate bill would repeal the sales tax on the use and consumption of residential water. "This is for the people," Sen. Justin Wayne said. "You can buy water from the store and not get taxed, but you get taxed for it at home."
State Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) claimed, without providing any evidence, that states that do not continually pass election regulations allow people, “to game elections the way they did in cities like Philadelphia.”
The House has overwhelmingly passed the measure, but the Senate has yet to take action to put the issue on the ballot.
"We do have an aging demographic in our state," Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha told the Legislature's Revenue Committee in urging action to encourage retirees to remain in Nebraska.
Gun rights advocates supported bills that would ban Nebraska from enforcing any new federal gun laws and would allow counties to authorize permitless concealed carry.
The bill would require workers to wait a week after being laid off before being eligible for unemployment benefits, reduce the amount paid to workers with multiple dependents and cut worker benefits by 13 weeks in the case of business closure.
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
