Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Reynolds received the newest vaccine on the market, from Johnson & Johnson, which requires just one shot. She said she waited to be vaccinated until now to defer to people in populations more vulnerable to COVID-19’s most severe effects.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and 21 other governors say the new stimulus bill, which would allocate aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its total population, penalizes some states.
Ten percent of the vaccine available for the 50-to-64 age group will be reserved for younger Nebraskans at high risk, an HHS official said.
Some of the most horrific images from early in the COVID-19 pandemic came from places like Bergamo, Italy and New York City, where hospitals were overrun by ailing and dying patients.
Gov. Pete Ricketts holds a news conference Wednesday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
Opponents targeted a bill Tuesday that would allow installment lenders in Nebraska to increase their interest rates to 29% a year.
Gun rights advocates turned out in force to testify in favor of a bill that they said will clarify a person's right to defend themselves from assailants who enter their home, workplace or vehicle.
"I want to know what you guys are scared of, why you can't put this out on the floor," Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood told the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
DES MOINES — When the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds assured Iowans her administration was ready.
