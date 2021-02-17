Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Locations
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
Usual supporters of the governor, including gas stations and truck stops and some conservative groups, strongly oppose the measure.
"It is something that’s definitely a live round right now,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said of his GOP caucus.
Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City) claimed the project seeks to “tear down America,” and is “leftist political propaganda masquerading as history."
Iowa remains among the roughly half-dozen states with the lowest vaccination rate, though it has administered 68.2% of the vaccine doses it has received — 26th in the nation.
Statements from the governor's office and the public health department did not directly address whether Reynolds consulted health staff.
JOHNSTON --- If Chuck Grassley runs for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate, Iowa’s Republican Party state chairman will be “smiling.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts holds a news conference Wednesday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
The legislation would provide state-funded “students first” scholarships to families sending their children to private schools and a require K-12 school districts to provide a 100 percent in-person classroom instruction option.
Many Iowans have had questions about the vaccination process as it has unfolded. “I’m also aware that many Iowans are frustrated by the scheduling process and struggling to make an appointment," Gov. Reynolds said.
