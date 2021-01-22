Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
“Nobody knows what party I belong to. I just say I vote for the good of my country and leave it at that,” said one Biden voter in Grant County. “Because it just starts an argument.”
Hundreds of people -- few, if any, of them wearing face coverings -- packed into the Iowa Capitol rotunda on Monday, and then into the Senate and House chamber galleries.
Watch the Iowa National Guard's 2021 condition of the guard address.
Watch the 2021 State of the Judiciary address by the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court.
Watch as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the annual Condition of the State Address.
Smith said his objective was not to make Donald Trump the winner instead of Joe Biden. He would not answer a question whether he thought Biden won.
Rep. Adrian Smith said Monday he will join House Republicans who are challenging the Electoral College results that certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
