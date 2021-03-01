Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
The governor said a website will launch Friday, but the site will not be capable of providing an avenue for Iowans to schedule a vaccine appointment. Other initiatives will help people who do not use the internet.
State lawmakers questioned the director of the Department of Environment and Energy on its efforts to bring the troubled AltEn ethanol plant in compliance with state environmental regulations, and questioned why more wasn’t done sooner.
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann, reached after the vote, said: "After all the tough talk about censure for another week, the folks mad at Ben couldn’t get enough Nebraskans to show up tonight."
A separate bill would repeal the sales tax on the use and consumption of residential water. "This is for the people," Sen. Justin Wayne said. "You can buy water from the store and not get taxed, but you get taxed for it at home."
Gov. Pete Ricketts said all vaccination registrations and appointments will be migrated to the state's vaccine website over the next few weeks.
Gov. Pete Ricketts holds a news conference Friday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
Gun rights advocates supported bills that would ban Nebraska from enforcing any new federal gun laws and would allow counties to authorize permitless concealed carry.
"We do have an aging demographic in our state," Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha told the Legislature's Revenue Committee in urging action to encourage retirees to remain in Nebraska.
The bill proposes to require workers to wait a week after losing their job to receive benefits, reduce the amount paid to workers with multiple dependents and cut worker benefits from an extended 39 weeks to 26 weeks if a business closes.
An attorney for Nebraska Appleseed called the state's two-tier system unlawful because it created "barriers and burdens" for enrollees, violating the Medicaid expansion law passed by voters in 2018.
