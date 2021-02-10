Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska vaccination efforts

Locations
Statements from the governor's office and the public health department did not directly address whether Reynolds consulted health staff.
Many Iowans have had questions about the vaccination process as it has unfolded. “I’m also aware that many Iowans are frustrated by the scheduling process and struggling to make an appointment," Gov. Reynolds said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts holds a news conference Friday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
The GOP-controlled Senate approved the governor's sweeping education plans last week, but the House has not yet taken it up and questions remain about its support in that chamber.
Lobbyists for colleges and universities attacked a measure that would prohibit postsecondary institutions from requiring students or employees to wear face masks or social distance when they are off-campus.
House Republicans have proposed a 2.5 percent increase in general fund state aid. The Senate GOP proposed a 2.2 percent increase.
Gov. Kim Reynolds likely did not violate any campaign finance laws through the auction. Aides to two of her predecessors said the event carried the appearance of impropriety.
