Watch Now: Ricketts gives updates on Nebraska's COVID-19 response

DES MOINES -- As Gov. Kim Reynolds prepared in June to announce she was sending Iowa State Patrol employees to the nation’s border with Mexico…
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders carried the Linn County Democratic caucuses in February 2020, but he’s coming back because of…
The ad raised consternation in medical circles because of concern that it could undermine efforts by local health systems to require employee vaccination by luring away vaccine objectors.
After disposing of 43,000 tons of its pesticide-contaminated distiller's grains at a landfill in 2020, questions remain how to dispose of the remaining 84,000 tons still stockpiled at the facility.
STONE CITY, Iowa — Americans in Afghanistan “are in a world of hurt,” Sen. Joni Ernst said Thursday after joining New Hampshire Democratic Sen…
The federal government will pay for the upcoming National Guard deployment, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, spokesperson for the state National Guard.
Tuesday's letter could set up a showdown with Gov. Pete Ricketts. He has said repeatedly that he opposes mask mandates. Should the state allow it?
The department paid out over $1.2 billion in benefits last year, according to a letter from the Department of Labor commissioner, and found it had overpaid about $36.4 million — a number that includes mistaken overpayments and fraud.
Experts are unaware of any voter fraud cases involving impersonation in Nebraska in the past century, but that doesn't mean the state's elections have always been free of mischief and corruption.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust Board accepted the resignation of the group's longtime director and moved to adopt steps recommended in a recent state audit.
