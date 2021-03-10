Watch Now: Ricketts holds news conference on vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Some of the most horrific images from early in the COVID-19 pandemic came from places like Bergamo, Italy and New York City, where hospitals w…
There have been signs that Rep. Don Bacon, who represents metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District, may be eyeing a bid for the governorship next year, including a high-profile trip to western Nebraska last month.
DES MOINES — When the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds assured Iowans her administration was ready.
Reynolds received the newest vaccine on the market, from Johnson & Johnson, which requires just one shot. She said she waited to be vaccinated until now to defer to people in populations more vulnerable to COVID-19’s most severe effects.
Gov. Pete Ricketts holds a news conference Monday about the state's fight against coronavirus.
Some of the most horrific images from early in the COVID-19 pandemic came from places like Bergamo, Italy and New York City, where hospitals were overrun by ailing and dying patients.
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a press release "warning" Biden that he was "weakening" U.S. border protections, creating a surge of unaccompanied children trying to enter the country.
Gun rights advocates turned out in force to testify in favor of a bill that they said will clarify a person's right to defend themselves from assailants who enter their home, workplace or vehicle.
"I want to know what you guys are scared of, why you can't put this out on the floor," Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood told the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
It's time to go big, says Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, even though "big is hard."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.