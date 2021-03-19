Watch Now: Ricketts holds news conference on vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
Marijuana is especially dangerous to young people, Gov. Pete Ricketts says, as an emerging battle in Nebraska heats up with efforts to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana ramp up in the Legislature.
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is seeking an attorney general's opinion on the issue.
When North Platte students submitted a story on students flying Confederate flags to the school's principal as part of a routine review of the paper's content, they learned the story they had spent weeks reporting would not be published.
"I look forward to continuing my focus on issues of critical importance for Nebraska" in the House of Representatives, the 2nd District congressman said.
One clause of the $1.9 trillion plan says states cannot "either directly or indirectly" use their federal dollars to cover a loss of state tax revenue caused by a tax cut.
The driving force behind recent efforts to increase highway construction funding is a desire to complete Nebraska's four-lane expressway system.
Legislation to reduce the state's top corporate income tax rate was also sent to the floor of the Legislature by the Revenue Committee, which discussed the idea of advancing a consumption tax proposal.
The bill proposes to require workers to wait a week after losing their job to receive benefits, reduce the amount paid to workers with multiple dependents and cut worker benefits from an extended 39 weeks to 26 weeks if a business closes.
Sens. Tony Vargas and Anna Wishart sought assurances that putting aside money equal to the first two years of a four-year project would not tempt the administration to “buy a shovel” or otherwise move forward on a new prison.
Looming over a hearing on Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart's bill (LB474) to legalize medical cannabis in Nebraska was a petition drive backers say would enact the broader "right to cannabis in all its forms for medical purposes" in the state constitution.
